Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Staying at Famous Luxury Resort for Coachella

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will reportedly make Coachella a friend fest this weekend, cheering on Lana Del Rey as she performs on Friday. The star-crossed lovers allegedly plan to do some festival glamping at the exclusive, members-only Madison Club in La Quinta, California for the music fest.

“They want privacy so The Madison Club is perfect for them because not just anyone can stay there,” an insider told the Daily Mail Thursday. “They don’t want a ton of eyes on them, they want to be able to let their guard down and be comfortable,” the source noted.

However, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might have chosen the location for their Coachella stay for another reason. The opulent resort features a world-class golf course crafted by Tom Fazio.

“He loves to golf in the desert,” the insider said of the NFL star and podcaster. “And The Madison Club is a great place to do just that.”

Of course, not just anyone can stroll onto the course to catch a glimpse of Kelce getting his polo tan. The initiation fee for a golf membership at the Madison Club stands at $250,000. Meanwhile, there’s an annual fee of $70,000, according to their website.

Meanwhile, residences within the Madison Club community are priced between $3 million and $10 million.

“The Madison Club is a tranquil sanctuary, offering sophisticated dining, and modern fitness and wellness programs,” their website reads. “Escape to the spa and revive with a regimen of wellness treatments against a striking backdrop of the surrounding mountain ranges.”

Traylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Excellent Coachella Adventure is in Support of Lana Del Rey

The duo is heading to Coachella to show their support for their friend Del Rey. The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off its first weekend in Indio, California, starting Friday, April 12. Lana is slated to take the Coachella Stage for her performance at 11:20 on Friday.

It also seems Taylor and Lana have already meticulously planned their Coachella adventure. “Taylor and Lana had dinner this week to talk about their time at Coachella, and what they will be doing and wearing,” the insider claimed.

“So they already have it all planned. They want to have fun and really enjoy themselves while in the desert and make it stress-free. Coachella can get stressful because of the crowds and all the events. They want to be more chill,” the insider added.

Of course, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started publicly dating in September. Their relationship began to intensify during the holiday season, gaining significant public attention when she made an appearance at the Super Bowl to support him. Lana, too, was present, watching from her VIP box.