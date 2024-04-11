Travis Kelce Brings Swifties to Tears With Adorable Childhood Videos of Himself, Brother Jason

Super Bowl Champ and Taylor Swift suitor Travis Kelce drenched his big bro Jason in a downpour of love on National Siblings Day.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end celebrated Jason Kelce with a TikTok video for the national holiday. It featured childhood clips, including them in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles onesies, set to the song “Family” by Kygo and The Chainsmokers.

In a subsequent scene, they are seen engaging in a playful tackle beneath the starlit sky, with one heard bellowing, “Down 10 hut.” The video unfolds to show them growing up side by side, dancing in a locker room, embarking on a camel ride, flaunting Halloween costumes, and swimming laps in a pool.

The footage also highlighted some of their more recent interactions, such as a heartfelt embrace following the 2023 Super Bowl and a moment where Jason congratulated Travis after the Chiefs’ victory over the Ravens, clinching their place in the 2024 Super Bowl—a game they ultimately won.

“Had to wish my guy who loves made-up holidays more than anyone a HAPPY NATIONAL SIBLINGS DAY!! ,” Travis captioned the post.

@traviskelce Had to wish my guy who loves made up holidays more than anyone a HAPPY NATIONAL SIBLINGS DAY!! ❤️🫶🏻 ♬ original sound – Travis Kelce

Fans Go ‘Niagra Falls’ Over Travis Kelce’s Touching Tribute to His Brother, Jason

In the comments section under Travis Kelce’s tribute to Jason, teary-eyed fans were abuzz. “The world’s favorite brothers,” one TikTok user pointedly wrote.

“This is absolutely the sweetest tribute to Jason. Well done, Trav,” another user added. “Your relationship just makes me tear up every damn time,” one fan admitted. “I’m not crying, you’re crying,’ another somber user added.

“Your parents have to be two of the most proud parents ever,’ another admirer wrote. “They successfully raised two successful boys [who] have somehow managed to make the world fall in love with them. What a great family,” they added.

Meanwhile, another fan admitted to being all in with all things Kelce. “Travis, I’ve become a Taylor fan, a chiefs fan, and a new heights fan since watching your love story unfold,” they wrote. “I am obsessed with you two. so happy for you both,” they concluded.

Many marveled at how much Jason Kelce looked like his son Wyatt when he was a baby in Travis’ video. “I never realized how much Wyatt looks like Jason!!! They are twins!!!”, one amazed fan wrote. “Baby Wyatt looks exactly like Jason as a baby,” a second fan noted. “That first image is baby Wyatt to a T!!”, a third fan agreed.