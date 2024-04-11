Taylor Swift Reportedly Turned Down $9M Offer to Perform Private Show in the United Arab Emirates

Pop icon Taylor Swift is a billionaire. So it’s safe to say that money is not an issue for the “Bad Blood” artist. But Swift reportedly turned down a lump sum of money so large that even Elon Musk would do a double take.

Rap superstar French Montana revealed a screenshot of a conversation between him and a promoter. In the screenshot, the person offers Montana $1 million to perform. Another person, whose name is blurred out, is offered to perform for $9 million in December.

Taylor Swift Passes on $9 Million Performance

“Somebody just sent me a show offer who y’all think the 9 million is for lol?” he captioned the post.

In a recent interview with DJ Vlad and Vlad TV, Montana revealed the mystery person was Taylor Swift.

“They had a show offer for me and Taylor — her $9 million, me $1 million,” he said. “Somewhere in Emirates.”

Rihanna Cashes Huge Payday in Dubai

Performances in the Middle East come with a major payday these days. Taylor can just ask fellow billionaire Rihanna.

Rihanna performed at the wedding of the son of Mukesh Ambani. Ambani has a net worth of $112 billion. So you know he was willing to drop a hefty amount for Rihanna’s services. TMZ reports that she was paid $6 million.

“She was reportedly paid $6 million for the one-night gig. But, because the show was so long, there’s speculation she even got up to 8 figures! Good day’s work, if ya can get it… and Rihanna can,” TMZ wrote.

$6 million is a pretty heavy price tag. But the attendees of the wedding got their money’s worth. Rihanna reportedly performed 17 songs for a high-profile crowd. The attendees included Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, and Bill Gates.

“Rihanna reportedly played 17 songs. On a stage fit for one of her stadium tours with all the lighting and special effects popping off around her as she belted out hits like “We Found Love” and “B**** Better Have My Money,” TMZ added.