Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Leave NYE Game Hand in Hand Following Chiefs Win

It looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rang in the new year together.

On New Year’s Eve, Kelce was busy helping the Chiefs grab the 2023 AFC West division title while Swift was in the crowd cheering him on. He took 16 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals. And the Chiefs celebrated a 25-17 victory as they prepare to head into the playoffs.

Following the game, Kelce and Swift were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium hand-in-hand. Kelce was cozy in a black hoodie and black beenie. Swift was wearing her Chiefs attire paired with bright red lips.

📷| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/OD9817SmQG — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) January 1, 2024

The two went public with their relationship over the summer, though it’s possible they had already been dating behind the scenes. Nonetheless, last New Year’s, the singer was still linked to her former beau, Joe Alwyn. So 2024 marks her and Kelce’s first holiday season together.

But Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn’t only spend NYE together. The power couple also celebrated Christmas side by side.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Brought Their Families Together For Christmas

On December 25, the Shake It Off singer watched Kelce battle the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Chiefs suffered a loss that day, Kecle happily headed out to unwrap gifts with Swift and her family. He even brought his father along.

Travis Kelce is a huge family man, so much so that he hosts a podcast called New Heights with his NFL rival brother Jason Kelce, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles. The two often have their parents and Jason’s wife, Kylie join the episodes. So, it’s sweet to see the Kelces and Swifts building relationships.

During the holiday installment of the podcast, Travis pointed out that he and Swift’s brother, Austin, have been bonding lately as well. Austin even showed up at the Christmas Day game dressed as Santa, and he brought a thoughtful gift for his new friend.

“He nailed it,” Kelce said of the present. “And he genuinely made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag, in the Santa sack. He handed me a VHS of my all-time favorite football movie, Little Giants. Santa kills it.”