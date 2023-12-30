Taylor Swift’s Brother Gave Travis Kelce the Sweetest Christmas Gift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance just keeps sizzling, and they’re getting so serious that Kelce even joined her family for Christmas.

Swifties around the world have been watching the NFL star fall in love with their favorite songstress over the past few months, and now they have the added joy of seeing him build relationships with her mom, Andrea, and dad, Scott. But it’s her brother, Austin who is getting the most attention in recent days.

Swift attended Kelce’s Christmas day game at Arrowhead Stadium with her family in tow. While her parents sat in the stadium seats, 31-year-old Austin and his sister cheered from the Cheif’s private suite, and Austin brought his holiday cheer by donning a full Santa suit.

“That was a full commit, and I respect that,” Kelce’s sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, said during an episode of the New Heights podcast on Friday, December 29

Travis Kelce and His Dad Spent Christmas With Taylor Swift’s Family

Along with the suit, Austin carried a red velvet bag that contained a wrapped gift for his new friend, Travis Kelce. When Kelce unwrapped it, he was beside himself.

“He nailed it, and he genuinely made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag, in the Santa sack,” said Kelce. “He handed me a VHS of my all-time favorite football movie, Little Giants. Santa kills it.”

While the Cheifs lost to the Raiders that day, the holiday wasn’t spoiled for the Kelces or the Swifts. After the final play, the tight end and his dad, Ed, headed to the Swift family Christmas and joined their festivities, which was a big step in their quickly evolving romance.

The couple started dating over the summer, not long after Swift publically announced that she’d secretly called it quits with her long-standing relationship with Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven’t been afraid to admit that wedding bells could be in their future. So maybe next holiday season, they’ll have even more to celebrate.