Taylor Swift Arrives at Travis Kelce’s Game on New Year’s Eve Wearing Matching Chiefs Jacket

Taylor Swift is ringing in the New Year in style at the Chiefs vs. Bengals game, cheering on her main squeeze, Travis Kelce. During her ninth NFL appearance, the songstress of “Bad Blood” made a striking entrance at Arrowhead Stadium.

She sported a white leather jacket with black sleeves, seemingly identical to the one her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, had donned on Christmas Day at GEHA Field.

Of course, Swifties were quick to post a comparison picture on social media. Seeing the duo side by side, it certainly seems possible that Taylor Swift is wearing Kelce’s jacket this New Year’s Eve.

📲| @TaylorSwift13 appears to wear Travis Kelce's jacket at today's game pic.twitter.com/e3z3omc7KC — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) December 31, 2023

Taylor Swift was captured on camera as she entered the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, donning a sleek ensemble of black jeans and a black top. The striking contrast of her white jacket immediately drew attention. The jacket boasted a white front adorned with the iconic Kansas City Chiefs logo on the chest, complemented by team patches on the black sleeves. Adding to its allure, the back of the jacket proudly displayed the word “Chiefs” in bold red lettering.

Taylor Swift arrives for the final Chiefs game of the year.



pic.twitter.com/DMRjGj0M1L — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 31, 2023

Taylor Swift New Year’s Eve Cheifs Jacket Has Been Sported by Kelce in the Past

Kelce had been photographed wearing the jacket on multiple occasions. This includes a Chiefs holiday event, where he paired it with a Santa hat. He was also spotted sporting the jacket while leaving the locker room after a game.

Swift fans have had an eventful year, all thanks to her connection with Kelce. Since her debut at the Chiefs Game in September, the pop sensation has been a constant source of inspiration for game-day outfits.

On Christmas Day, Swift’s brother Austin dressed as Kansas City Santa. He also carried a sizable red gift sack filled with presents. Accompanied by her parents, Scott and Andrea, they walked towards the box overlooking the field. Kelce, in his podcast New Heights, confirmed that Austin had presented him with a gift-wrapped VHS of the tight end’s cherished Christmas movie, Little Giants.

Of course, after the Chiefs’ loss to the Raiders on Christmas Day, critics attempted to assert that the superstar had become a source of distraction. However, Taylor Swift has a defender in legendary Chief’s running back Christian Okoye. “She has nothing to do with how the team’s doing right now,” Okoye insisted told TMZ recently.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film continues to rake it in. The concert film shattered AMC’s record for single-day ticket sales. It also achieved the fifth-highest opening of any theatrical release this year.