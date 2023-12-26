Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Leave Stadium Holding Hands Following Chiefs Defeat

Although this year’s Christmas Day NFL game didn’t go well for the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed time together afterward.

According to PEOPLE, Swift and Kelce were seen holding hands as they left Arrowhead Stadium after the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 20-14. Kansas City Star photojournalist Nick Wagner got a snapshot of the duo’s departure and posted it on Instagram. “Spent my Christmas waiting for these two lovebirds,” Wagner captioned the social media post.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Travis Kelce’s good friend, Patrick Mahomes, recently spoke to CBS Mornings about Taylor Swift. He couldn’t help but gush about the pop icon, including talking about her friendship with his wife, Brittany. “She’s top-tier at her profession,” Mahomes explained. “And to see how she drives and she becomes that — Dude, it’s really cool to hear about and to see, and now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes.”

Mahomes then spoke about when Swift and Kelce began dating and how the relationship developed. He revealed that everyone stayed away and let Kelce just do what he was doing. “Then, he started bringing Taylor around, and he realized how cool of a person she was, and she is. And so for us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning.”

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback pointed out that Taylor Swift is now part of Chiefs Kingdoms and the team.

Patrick Mahomes Thinks It’s Cool That Taylor Swift Has ‘Embraced’ His Wife Brittany

While continuing to chat about his wife, Brittany, and her new friendship with Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes spoke about how close the ladies are. “It’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany,” Mahomes said. “And they’ve built a friendship as well.”

He also praised Travis Kelce for his luck. “So for me, it’s Travis, man, and he’s lucky enough to be with a great girl, and a great woman, and it’s been cool to interact with her.”

Mahomes then said that after spending some time with Taylor Swift, he’s glad she’s the person that she is. “That’s why I think her and Travis match so well,” he added.

Not only have Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs players embraced Taylor Swift, but the Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife Tavia and daughter Gracie couldn’t help but share their admiration of Swift on their social media.

Gracie recently posted a photo of her and Swift holding a present for Swift, who celebrated her birthday earlier this month. “Happy birthday to this queen!” Gracie declared. “Bright, beautiful, beyond talented, and engaging… easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it’s your best [and] most blessed year yet!”