Taylor Swift Subtly Approves of Jason Kelce’s Shirtless Antics at Chiefs Game

Jason Kelce set the internet aflame last weekend when his brother Travis’ touchdown inspired him to rip his shirt off and jump from their private suite into the crowd of Bills fans below. Taylor Swift watched the whole scene go down but has kept quiet about her feelings toward Jason Kelce’s chaotic celebration – until now.

The “Karma” singer recently found a subtle way to announce that Travis Kelce wasn’t lying when he said she had a great time meeting his brother for the first time. Taylor Swift took to Instagram Wednesday to “like” a clip of Travis and Jason Kelce discussing the wild moment on the most recent episode of their New Heights podcast.

Posted to the official New Heights Instagram account, the clip featured the Kelce brothers discussing Jason’s shirtless antics at the frigid Chiefs/Bills game Sunday after Travis scored a touchdown in the first quarter.

“You celebrated my touchdown by taking your shirt off, screaming, jumping out of the suite, chugging a bear with the fans, then jumping back into the suite,” Travis recalled with a grin. “I watched this [afterward] and it was pure pandemonium. Just pandemonium!”

“Tell you what, man. If you don’t run for president this all is just gonna go to waste,” Travis joked, coaxing a hearty laugh from his brother.

“Stop. Stop,” Jason replied between giggles. “There’s nothing political about this. This is just a man in his elements, with his Bills mafia compadres, enjoying the dead of winter. That’s what this is.”

Taylor Swift, Kylie Kelce’s Reactions to Jason Kelce’s Antics Caught on Camera

In Travis Kelce’s opinion, there wasn’t nearly enough footage of Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce during his shirtless celebration.

“There was not enough cameras on the suite where you could see Kylie, though,” Travis said. “I wanted to see her reaction to all of this so bad.”

Though we couldn’t see her reaction when Jason launched himself from the suite, Kylie Kelce’s initial reaction to him ripping his shirt off was caught on camera, as was Taylor Swift’s.

Hilariously, Taylor Swift seemed all for the beer-fueled bash. Meanwhile, Kylie Kelce appeared to scream “No!” at her husband as he made his way toward the open suite window.

Taylor hyping him up while Kylie tells him no is sending me

According to Jason Kelce, Kylie had been worried about this very thing ahead of the game. Travis Kelce says, however, that Taylor Swift wasn’t at all put off by Jason’s behavior. “Tay absolutely loved you,” Travis dished to his brother (and the countless swooning Swifties listening in).