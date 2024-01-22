Epic Moment: Jason Kelce Crushes Beers Shirtless After Brother Travis Scores Touchdown

Jason Kelce is making waves online after a particularly exuberant touchdown celebration at tonight’s Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills.

After Jason’s brother, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, scored a touchdown, the camera of course panned over to the Eagles center – and what it found was hilarious. A shirtless Jason Kelce sporting a Kansas City Chiefs beanie screaming at the top of his lungs, beer in hand, in the luxury suite with Taylor Swift and the rest of the Kelce fam.

NFL Fans, Swifties Go Wild for Shirtless Jason Kelce Celebration

The video rapidly spread across the internet, with NFL fans and Swifties alike losing their minds over the image.

“I’m trying to think if this would bother me if I was an Eagles fan. I don’t think so,” one fan wrote. “I never ever ever ever thought I’d see Cara Delevingne hyping up a shirtless Jason Kelce in a Chiefs suite with Taylor Swift nearby,” another marveled.

With his wife laughing trying not to be embarrassed 😂😂😂 — Cory B 〽️🐅🫡 (@coryb410) January 22, 2024

“JASON KELCE IS ONE BEER AWAY FROM STREAKING THROUGH QUAD IM SERIOUS,” added a third.

“I was sad for him losing last week. But this week I’m glad he lost so we could get this,” another said with a laugh. “Sure, when Jason does this he’s “supporting his brother” but when I do it I’m asked to leave,” joked another.

if you can explain america in one video — kev🃏 (@nykbj1) January 22, 2024

“This is more attention-seeking than anything TSwift has done in the box all season put together lmao,” snarked a Swiftie.

Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles dropped out of the playoffs after losing to the Tampa Buccaneers 32-9 on Monday. Rumors quickly began circulating about Jason’s retirement from the NFL. If he is retired, he’s certainly getting off to an exciting start.