Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift’s Reaction to Jason’s Shirtless Antics at Chiefs Game

Jason Kelce went viral Sunday when he took his touchdown celebration to hilarious heights, ripping his shirt off and slamming a beer before jumping into the crowd of Bills fans below. Taylor Swift watched the entire scene go down from the suite above, but fans could only speculate about her reaction – until her boyfriend Travis Kelce revealed it.

While reminiscing on the thrilling night on their New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce admitted that his wife, Kylie, urged him to be on his “best behavior” because they were meeting his brother’s new girlfriend for the first time.

Well, while perhaps not his “best” behavior, Taylor Swift certainly got the authentic Jason Kelce experience, a fact the Eagles star was quick to point out. “Kylie, the first day I met you, I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar,” Jason said. “This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm.”

Travis Kelce sided with Kylie, telling Jason he made the “worst” first impression. Luckily, however, Taylor Swift is cool around chaos. “Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis said.

Taylor Swift Filmed Egging on Jason Kelce’s Shirtless Celebration

If anyone doubts Travis Kelce’s account of Taylor Swift’s reaction to his brother’s antics, footage from inside their private suite seems to back him up.

As Jason Kelce makes his way toward the open window of the suite shirtless, Taylor Swift looks on excitedly, appearing to shout “Oh my god!” as she high fives the Eagles center.

Meanwhile, his wife Kylie seems less impressed, shouting “No!” while she grabs for him. Her efforts went unnoticed by the Kelce brother, though, and he soon leaped out of the suite altogether.

Taylor hyping him up while Kylie tells him no is sending me 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SvymYOK73w — Tiffani ♥️ (@LavenderKelce) January 23, 2024

As it turns out, Kylie had nothing to worry about. Jason’s athletic ability protected him from injuring himself jumping out of (and later back in) the suite. And while standing among the Bills fans, he instantly endeared himself to the opposing team.

Spotting a young Swiftie, 8-year-old Elle Piazza, in the stands, Jason Kelce carefully lifted her and carried her back to the suite window to greet her idol. Piazza later said that meeting Taylor Swift was nothing short of a dream come true.

“It was, like, amazing,” Elle said on Monday’s episode of the TODAY show. “[Elle] came down, and it was like the happiest I’ve ever seen her. She was crying, just of happiness. It was so cool,” her mother added.