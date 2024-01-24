Jason Kelce Reveals Wife Kylie’s Reaction to His Shirtless Shenanigans at Chiefs Game

Jason Kelce captured the attention of Swifties, Chiefs fans, and the Bills fanbase alike when his shirtless antics at Highmark Stadium Sunday went viral. According to the Eagles center, however, his wife Kylie was less impressed.

On Wednesday’s episode of Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the NFL star admitted that Kylie Kelce warned him to be on his “best behavior” ahead of the Chiefs/Bills game. The couple were meeting Travis’ new girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for the first time and she didn’t want to make a bad impression.

For the Eagles player, however, giving Taylor the same authentic Jason Kelce experience his wife received in their first meeting was the only way to go.

“I don’t think she was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason told his brother, Travis. “I’m not gonna lie, I gave Kylie a heads up. The moment we got into the suite I said I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of that suite. And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.'”

“‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this,'” he continued. “And she was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor.”

“She’s like, ‘Be on your best behavior,'” Jason Kelce recalled. “I was like, ‘Kylie, the first thing I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression. This is my best chance.'”

According to Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift wasn’t at all put off by his brother’s wild antics. “Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis dished.

Jason Kelce Wins Over Young Bills Fan at Chiefs Game

After launching himself out of the private suite he shared with his and Patrick Mahomes’ families, Jason Kelce made a beeline for a young Swiftie in the stands. Spotting 8-year-old Ella’s Taylor Swift sign, he took the opportunity to introduce her to her idol.

Carefully lifting the young girl from her seat, Jason Kelce carried her to the suite window. Showing Taylor Swift her sign, she excitedly exchanged a wave with the pop icon.

“I’ve been a fan since I was about 5,” Ella told News 10 the next day. “I like her personality and how she sings. And when I heard that she was going to the Bills game I thought, ‘Yeah! Buffalo Bills plus Taylor Swift equals best first game ever!'”