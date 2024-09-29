Taylor Swift Skips Another Travis Kelce Chiefs Game, Sparks Break up Rumors

Taylor Swift may be getting “So High School” over Travis Kelce’s lackluster NFL efforts, sending break-up rumors swirling.

The billionaire pop queen was a no-show as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The 34-year-old “Don’t Blame Me” wordsmith also missed the team’s game against the Atlanta Falcons the previous weekend.

At that game, poor Trav was noticeably forlorn.

Could it be that Kelce, underperforming as one of the Chief’s star players, is keeping his beloved at bay? After all, when Kelce was riding high leading to last year’s Super Bowl, Taylor made it a point to be seen at every game.

Swift made a big show of supporting Kelce when he was riding high on the NFL hog. (Photo by The Sun Sport/YouTube)

ESPN analyst Todd McShay recently blamed Travis Kelce’s dad bod and on-field sloth on Taylor. “He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world,” the analyst insisted while bemoaning his recent NFL appearances.

Now that her latest beau isn’t performing as well, the “So High School” crooner is notably absent from his games… (Photo by tayviswarrior/X)

Fans Speculate on a Travis Kelce Break Up with Taylor Swift

It seems Taylor Swift skipping yet another game has sparked rumors of a breakup with Travis. Denizens of X were abuzz with speculation over the beloved, relentlessly talked about couple.

“Given her history, I’m betting that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce never get married. And I bet HE breaks up with HER,” one X user wrote.



“Is it just me or has Taylor Swift turned Travis Kelce into a little b–h? OMG. Nothing like turning a stallion into a gelding. This is why she has had so many men in her life. #SheWearsThePants”, another X user added.

Kelce was spotted living it up with Swift at the US Open the week before this season’s first Chiefs game. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the recent lack of Taylor and Kelce’s unusual challenges at the start of the season, the Chiefs remain undefeated at 3-0.

Regardless, with the help of all the heat he’s gotten from Taylor, it seems Travis Kelce’s post-NFL plans are firmly in place. Last month, he and his bro Jason toasted to a $100 million+ deal with Amazon’s Wondery to churn out and distribute their wildly popular podcast, New Heights.

New Heights saw a significant rise in popularity over the past year, largely due to Travis’s relationship with Swift. The show attracted a new demographic: Swifties eager for insights into the Super Bowl champion’s romance with their idol.

Of course, Travis is also acting now, starting yet another lucrative path. He’s starring in FX’s Grotesquerie, which debuted last week.