travis-kelce-appears-disappointed-after-taylor-swift-misses-chiefs-game-in-viral-clip

Travis Kelce appeared to be disappointed in a new viral clip while his lady love Taylor Swift was noticeably absent from the Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 22.

The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter). While sitting on the sidelines, Kelce had a frown as he wiped his face. He then looked on across the field as his teammates continued playing.

At the same time, the Chiefs were falling behind the Falcons 10-14 with only 59 seconds left in the second quarter.

free travis kelce man pic.twitter.com/HTDNthIvdz — mikaela (@tayviswarrior) September 23, 2024

Critics and fans alike took to the post to share their thoughts. “His gf isn’t there,” one X user wrote. “If she was here then he would’ve played better. But what do I know.”

Another X user then wrote, “It’s okay Trav, Taylor will make you some nice cinnamon rolls and pop tarts.”

Despite the first-half struggles, the Chiefs came back and won 22-17. The team currently has a 3-0 record and is going up against the Los Angeles Charges (2-1) this upcoming Sunday, Sept. 29.

Taylor Swift was M.I.A. during the game on Sunday, Sept. 22. This is the first NFL matchup she has missed in the 2024 season. The pop star was seen hanging out with her good friend Gigi Hadid in New York City on Saturday night.

However, many Swifties have pointed out that Swift’s absence from the latest game was due to it being in Atlanta and not in Kansas City’s Arrowhead stadium. Given that the Chief’s next game will be in Los Angeles, there’s a chance she won’t be present for that one as well.

Swift has a few more weeks to go until she is back on the road for the final leg of her Eras Tour.

NFL Analysts Call Out Travis Kelce For Recent Game Day Performance

Meanwhile, NFL analysts and irritated football fans are calling out Travis Kelce for his recent game day performance.

NBC’s lead analyst Cris Collinsworth claimed he was “flabbergasted” by Kelce on Sunday night. Collinsworth also pointed out the tight end struggled against the Baltimore Ravens the week before.

‘I’m just flabbergasted. I mean, one game, big deal. Two games, alright,” Collinsworth declared. “This is the third game now where we have not seen the magic of (Patrick) Mahomes and Kelce, and I can’t really explain that one.”

Rodney Harrison, another NBC analyst, pointed out that Kelce has been a bit busy off the field. He’s busy. He’s got a lot on his plate. You think about it. He’s doing a lot of different things. Media-wise, he’s playing football, he’s got other things going on. When you’re in that situation you’ve got to forget about everything else and focus 100 percent on football. That’s the main responsibility.”