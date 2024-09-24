donna-kelce-reveals-why-son-travis-is-the-perfect-match-for-taylor-swift

When pressed, Donna Kelce appeared to search for the right words to explain why her son makes the ideal suitor for pop queen Taylor Swift.

The 71-year-old was on hand Monday evening at the red-carpet premiere of Grotesquerie, which stars her NFL superstar and mogul son, Travis. Inevitably, she was asked why Travis was perfect for the “So High School” singer.

Apparently, it’s because he’s a good guy.

“[Travis is] a good guy. He really is. He’s good,” she insisted to Page Six. “[Travis is] kind. He’s generous.” Perhaps hinting that she doesn’t know Taylor well, she added: “And from what I understand, so is she.”

However, Donna seemed to admit that she wasn’t aware of how Travis and Taylor were doing at the moment. “I hope they’re having a good time,” she added.

Here’s hoping everything is okay with the world’s most beloved couple, especially after poor Trav looked forlorn at his most recent game.

Meanwhile, Donna was thrilled for Travis regarding his involvement in Ryan Murphy’s 10-episode drama series for FX, noting her star son always wanted to be an actor.

“Oh, it’s so awesome,” she gushed to Page Six. “Just to be able to see your kids do what they absolutely love to do, and hopefully this is something he likes! I know he wanted to try [acting], so we’ll see how it goes.”

Donna also noted that her son would make an ideal actor because he’s “very coachable because he is in sports.”

Meanwhile, Donna also teased her upcoming acting debut in a Hallmark movie set to drop in November. While momma Kelce said it was fun to do a cameo, she insisted acting is not a “career move” for her.

Donna Kelce dishes on her forthcoming Hallmark debut at the #Grotesquerie premiere… Donna do a horror thing it’ll be fun pic.twitter.com/mA3vLMkgND — Vulture (@vulture) September 23, 2024

Donna Kelce ‘Can’t Believe’ How Her Sons Have Blown Up Recently

Donna, who is also the mother of retired NFL player Jason Kelce, marveled at how both of her sons have blown up recently.

“It’s just been taking off,” Donna admitted. “I just can’t believe what’s happened over the last couple [of] years.”

Indeed, last month, the beer-guzzling, party-animal revenue machines toasted to a $100 million+ deal with Amazon’s Wondery to churn out and distribute their wildly popular podcast, New Heights.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce pictured cheering before the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Denver Broncos last October. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Undoubtedly, New Heights experienced a significant rise in popularity over the past year, largely due to Travis’s relationship with Swift. The show attracted a vast new demographic: Swifties eager for any insights into the Super Bowl champion’s romance with their idol.

Meanwhile, Grotesquerie drops on FX on Wednesday.