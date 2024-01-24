Taylor Swift Seemingly Encouraged Jason Kelce’s Shirtless Antics at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce appear to be the dynamic duo. The pop singer hyped Kelce up as he jumped down from their NFL suit into the stands, shirtless.

Kelce was there to support his brother and Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game. After Travis made a touchdown, Jason Kelce felt hyped enough to visit with fans in the now viral moment.

A surprised Swift gave Kelce a high-five as he took off his shirt and prepared to leave the VIP suite. The singer got caught up in the emotion of the moment, exclaiming, “Oh my god!” at Kelce’s antics.

Taylor hyping him up while Kylie tells him no is sending me 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SvymYOK73w — Tiffani ♥️ (@LavenderKelce) January 23, 2024

While Swift appeared to be the ultimate hype person for Kelce, his wife Kylie was less pleased. She tried to avoid Kelce from making a public spectacle, but the inner football fan in Kelce overruled his wife’s attempts to calm him. Kelce had his wife yelling “No!” as he left the VIP box.

Jason Kelce Helps Taylor Swift Fan

Kelce was definitely the highlight of the game as he made his way through the crowd interacting with fans. He even had the opportunity to make one young fan’s dreams come true. Kelce met with 8-year-old Ella Piazza, who was hoping to get the chance to meet Swift.

Seeing her sign, Kelce hoisted her up and carried her up to the VIP box where Swift was.

“Then (he) came over here and then he picked me up and then I saw Taylor,” Piazza told TODAY after the moment went viral “It was, like, amazing.” Her mother Jessica also praised the football player for helping to make her daughter’s dream come true.

“It was amazing,” she said. “She came down, and it was like the happiest I’ve ever seen her. She was crying, just of happiness. It was so cool.”

Kelce and the young fan went up to where Swift was. The two waved at each other.

“He was so kind to her,” she said. “I was just so thankful that he gave her the chance to see Taylor because she was — she was standing up there at the top of the bleachers with her sign just waiting and hoping and so brave — she climbed all the way to the top.”

But Swift appears to have been caught up in the moment as much as Kelce. Finally, listening to his wife, Kelce returned to the VIP suite for the rest of the game.