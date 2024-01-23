8-year-old-girl-recalls-meeting-taylor-swift-after-jason-kelce-lifted-her-to-nfl-suite

Jason Kelce made one little girl’s dream come true by bestowing the honor of meeting her idol, Taylor Swift. 8-year-old Ella Piazza made headlines over the weekend for a special moment she shared with the pop star, all thanks to Jason, brother of Travis Kelce.

During the Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills game on January 21st, the Philadelphia Eagles center enthusiastically supported Travis. In a heartwarming gesture, he ventured into the stands and played a role in fulfilling Ella’s dream of meeting Taylor.

Captured in viral videos on social media, Jason Kelce, a doting father of three girls, hoisted Ella high to catch the attention of Taylor Swift. With an endearing handmade poster, Ella waved with excitement at her idol, positioned in her VIP suite.

The Young Taylor Swift Fan Recalls the Moment a Shirtless Jason Kelce Hoisted Her into the Air

Of course, the young Swiftie was through the roof over the shirtless behemoth’s kind gesture. “I’ve been a fan since I was about 5,” Ella gushed to Rochester’s News 10. “I like her personality and how she sings. And when I heard that she was going to the Bills game I thought, ‘Yeah! Buffalo Bills plus Taylor Swift equals best first game ever!'”

Ella and her mother, Jessica, shared with News 10 their anticipation of catching a glimpse of the “Bad Blood” singer. Ella even dressed up for the occasion, wearing a stylish sweater that proudly proclaimed her love for the playoffs, along with friendship bracelets and a sign that read “best first game ever.”

During halftime, the mother-daughter duo cleverly swapped seats with their friends, granting them prime viewing positions right in front of the luxury suite. From there, they were able to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift, Jason, his wife Kylie Kelce, as well as his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

Ella went on to describe the wholesome moment. “Jason drank his beer and then he opened up the window,” the child recounted. “He climbed out of the suite and gave the girl next to us a photo and then he said, ‘Let’s show Taylor this sign.'”

“Taylor smiled,” Ella marveled, as she pantomimed how Swift giddily waved back. “She was so happy and she did like this with her hand.” As Ella settled back into her seat, tears of profound and almost spiritual joy welled up in her young eyes. “Like oh my goodness,” she recalled, “I feel like shocked and happy at the same time.”