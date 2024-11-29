Taylor Swift Fans Raging Over Billboard’s Nod to Kanye’s Controversial ‘Famous’ Video

Taylor Swift fans pulsed with bad blood after Billboard used an infamous image of her wax figure from a Kanye West video to showcase her achievements.

The outlet promoted Taylor Swift’s #2 position in their ranking of the greatest pop stars of the 21st century with a video montage showcasing significant moments from her career. The montage included a controversial clip of the 34-year-old billionaire pop queen from West’s “Famous” music video.

In the video, a wax figure resembling Swift was shown lying naked beside Ye in bed. Of course, it was an artistic choice the veteran rapper made without the “So High School” singer’s approval.

Without hesitation, legions of Swift’s acolytes rushed to action.

Taylor’s fans took to X, hashtagging #BillboardIsOverParty to express their disapproval.

Taylor Swift fans couldn’t shake it off when Billboard slipped a Kanye West “Famous” video clip into their tribute to the pop star. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

One outraged fan wrote, “using one of the most publicly degrading things that’s ever happened to her when you’re trying to show her “career highlights” was definitely a choice.”

“The achievements that should have been highlighted instead of what Kanye West did,” another fan wrote.

After the merciless Swiftie onslaught, Billboard relented. In response to increasing backlash, the outlet removed the video and issued an apology to Swift.

“We are deeply sorry to Taylor Swift and all of our readers and viewers that in a video celebrating Swift’s achievements, we included a clip that falsely depicted her,” Billboard wrote on X. “We have removed the clip from our video and sincerely regret the harm we caused with this error,” they added.

Swifties Reject Billboard’s Apology, ‘KEEP HER NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTHS’

However, a simple apology and retraction shall never suffice for spurned Taylor Swift fans.

“This might be one of the worst apologies in the history of bad apologies #BillboardIsOverParty,” one Swiftie shot back. “You only regret it cause y’all got called out on it btw. Respect her,’ a second Taylor lover added.

“NOW KEEP HER NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTHS. FOREVER,” another not at all unhinged fan exclaimed.

X users also slapped Billboard‘s apology with a scathing community note.

“The clip stated by Billboard as being “falsely depicting” was a video clip from Ye’s “Famous” music video. Portraying a naked Taylor Swift wax figure recreation, among other celebrity men and women, the music video was revenge porn. This is illegal in most U.S. states,” the note reads.

The Ongoing Saga of Taylor Swift and Kanye West

Meanwhile, it seems Taylor Swift and Kanye West will be forever linked.

Of course, Swift’s feud with West started in 2009 when he interrupted her at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The moment Swift became America’s sweetheart. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Though Swift forgave West, he stoked the fires once more in 2016 with the release of his song “Famous.”

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex,” the wordsmith raps in the tune. “Why? I made that b–h famous.”

While the lyrics were enough to earn scorn forever from Swift fans, the accompanying video assured a pop culture jihad from her undying fans.