Bianca Censori Rocks Silver Spandex Outfit on McDonald’s Run with Kanye West

They’re lovin’ it. Aussie fashionista Bianca Censori and her veteran rapper hubby, Kanye West, were spotted on a McDonalds run in Tokyo.

A photo shared on X early Monday morning captures Bianca and Ye from behind as they stand at a kiosk, placing their orders.

My friend just had a Little chat with Kanye West at a Mc Donalds in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/Sx7MjWZjoD — Gyna G ジジ (@gguevaradesu) November 4, 2024

A fast food run might seem like something easily done under the radar for the high-profile couple. However, Bianca was easily spotted due to her usual figure-flaunting attire.

In the snapshot, Bianca dons shimmering silver spandex leggings paired with a matching strapless brassiere. Meanwhile, Kanye opts for his signature casual look, wearing loose-fitting white pants and an olive green bomber jacket.

“”My friend just had a Little chat with Kanye West at a Mc Donalds in Tokyo,” the X user wrote alongside the image.

Bianca Censori Rocking Barely There Threads at Places like McDonald’s is Nothing New

Of course, Bianca rocking skimpy outfits on casual outings isn’t new. She’s been known to wear revealing threads on everything from going out for ice cream to jaunts to the Cheesecake Factory.

Meanwhile, Kayne dragging his significant others to fast food joints is also well documented.

Over the summer, the 47-year-old “Gold Digger” wordsmith was spotted treating his 29-year-old wife to KFC.

The couple was recorded on CCTV while placing orders at a fast-food counter in L.A., blending in with the crowd of ordinary customers. However, Bianca ensured she caught everyone’s eye, turning heads in a daringly revealing bra that accentuated her ample figure. Meanwhile, the veteran rapper and mogul donned a white sweatshirt with the hood up over his head

Kanye and Bianca Censori are avid fast food fans, as seen here gazing at the menu at KFC. (Image via Reddit / u/SWEET_KIWI06)

However, Ye doesn’t just take Bianca to enjoy fried delectables.

In 2020, Ye took his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, to KFC while they were in Paris. At the time, Kim shared this culinary adventure on her Instagram.

In the video, Ye and Kim skillfully navigated the French menu to place their orders before approaching the counter. Kanye pointed to a chicken drumstick option, and Kim added, “Wait, fries!” Kim also shared a photo of Ye with his KFC bucket, looking forlorn as he munched on what appears to be a thigh.

Meanwhile, Censori recently joined West in Japan, where he has been reportedly working on a new album.