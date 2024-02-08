Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn Reportedly Concerned About Her ‘Shady’ Upcoming Album

With Taylor Swift’s new album The Torture Poets Department set to be released on Apr. 19, the pop icon’s ex Joe Alwyn is reportedly among the few people not excited about the upcoming record.

Sources close to the actor told the Daily Mail that he would be “shocked” if Swift shared negative details about their six-year relationship in the new album. He also reportedly thinks it’s “shady” for her to “diss” him in any new songs.

Some eagle-eyed Swifties believe that Taylor Swift’s new album’s title is a play on Joe Alwyn’s The Tortured Man Club. This is notably a WhatsApp group he shares with friends Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott. The group chat was for the trio to share their “woes” about their significant others.

“Joe has not said one word about Tyalor or their breakup,” the source also said to the Daily Mail. “And has been completely respectful of her. It’s undeniable that the name of her upcoming album is in reference to Joe’s WhatsApp group chat.”

“Taylor knocked him for the name of this when they were together. She didn’t want people to think that it had anything to do with her, so when he spoke out about it, she was, of course, bothered.”

Joe Alwyn Source Says He Would Be Shocked If Taylor Swift’s New Album Covers Their Breakup

The insider noted that Joe Alwyn has no reason to believe yet that Taylor Swift is going to diss him or their relationship. “She writes about her past using code and points of reference. It may just be that she is reflecting on their time together and he is hoping it is nothing more.”

However, the source said that If it is a diss album, that is shady. “He helped her with songwriting on her past album so it will really come as a shock to him if she talks about their breakup, as it is something he has not spoken of at all.”

The Daily Mail further reported that Joe Alwyn helped Taylor Swift write ten of her songs. This includes Excile from her Folklore album. “Regardless of what she does, he will still not respond,” the source pointed out. “Because he has removed himself from her narrative and is very glad, he did.”

Taylor Swift announced her new album during the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 4. “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poet’s Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage.”