Taylor Swift Announces New Album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ Out April 19th

Rumblings across Taylor Swift’s social media and website have finally paid off: On social media, she announced an upcoming album. The news dropped on Swift’s Instagram Sunday evening.

“All’s fair in love and poetry,” the caption reads alongside a black and white photo of Swift lying on her back, the top of her head cropped out. “New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19”. The album photo art was credited to frequent Swift collaborator, Beth Garrabrant.

Swift also posted an image of a handwritten note that reads, “And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All’s fair in love and poetry…” She concluded the poem (or lyrics) with, “Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

Taylor Swift Dropped the Bombshell About the New Album at the Grammys

However, Swift dropped the bombshell shortly before on live television. Following her victory at the 2024 Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Album, Taylor Swift took the opportunity to make the announcement. The acclaimed singer revealed her plans to grace the world with the new album in April.

While accepting the award, Swift gave a knowing wink to her lucky number. “This is my 13th Grammy,” Swift rquipped. “I want to say ‘thank you’ to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years — which is that my brand new album comes out April 19,” she revealed onstage.

“It’s called The Tortured Poets Department,” Swift added. “I’m gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you.”

Following the new album announcement, Taylor Swift promptly updated her Instagram page. She replaced her profile picture with a black-and-white photograph. Meanwhile, her bio now reads, “All’s fair in love and poetry…”

Earlier on Sunday, Swifties had a hunch that the singer would make a major announcement regarding the release of “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)”. This anticipation grew when Taylor Swift changed her profile picture to a black-and-white image across various social media platforms, including Instagram.

Swift’s latest Grammy win is just one more milestone in her year-long triumph, highlighted by the record-breaking Eras Tour and its concert movie.