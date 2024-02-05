Taylor Swift Fans Claim New Album is a Nod to Joe Alwyn’s ‘Tortured Man Club’

Following the news that Taylor Swift is releasing her new album The Tortured Poets Department this spring, many are speculating what inspired the highly anticipated record’s title.

One popular fan theory is that the title is a dig towards Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. The couple dated for six years before calling it quits in early 2023.

The title may be referencing Alwyn’s “Tortured Man Club” group chat on WhatsApp with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott. The trio discussed the group chat with Variety. “It’s the Tortured Man Club, I think,” Alwyn explained. “It’s me, [Mescal] — and Andrew Scott started the group.”

“He’s just on it every day,” Mescal said about Scott. “He’s just on it by himself.”

Alwyn chimed in and said, “Just messaging himself good mornings. We were both in the Sally Rooney and crossed over with Lenny Abrahamson. We were so lucky to have that experience.”

The group chat was notably for the trio to share their “woes” about their significant others as well. However, they admitted that they weren’t so “tortured” anymore. During that time, Mescal was dating Phoebe Bridgers while Alwyn was dating Taylor Swift.

Interestingly enough, the actor’s exes have done numerous collaborations together. Bridgers also performed as an opening act for multiple shows on the U.S. leg of Swift’s The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift Fans Think She Reveals What Led to Her Break-Up With Joe Alwyn in ‘You’re Losing Me’

Although Taylor Swift hasn’t spoken out publicly about her breakup with Joe Alwyn, her fans believe she revealed the reason for the split in her single You’re Losing Me.

Released in late May 2023, You’re Losing Me has heartbreaking lyrics which include “My heart won’t start anymore for you / ‘Cause you’re losing me”

Taylor Swift also sang, “Do I throw out everything we built or just keep it? / Now you’re running down the hallway / And you know what they all say, ‘You don’t know what you got until it’s gone.’”

The song made its debut one month after Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn confirmed their split. Less than six months later, Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs linebacker, Travis Kelce. The duo’s relationship has continuously made headlines due to her appearances at numerous NFL games.

There’s currently speculation that, despite being across the world, Swift may still be able to make it to Super Bowl LVIII to watch Kelce play against the San Francisco 49ers. However, there hasn’t been any official word about Swift’s plans for this Sunday, Feb. 11.