Taylor Swift Celebrates Chiefs Win With Travis Kelce’s Family in Heartwarming Pics

The Chiefs-Ravens game marked a major event for the Chiefs Kingdom and Swifties alike. Not just any game, the Chiefs’ victory punched the Kansas City team’s ticket to this year’s Super Bowl. To add to the excitement, Taylor Swift will no doubt attend to support her man, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The stadium post-game was nothing short of pandemonium, with Chiefs fans – and the Kelce crew, in particular – participating in a raucous celebration of the win. Taylor Swift, of course, joined right in. And we have plenty of pictures to prove it.

In a photo shared on Ross Travis’ (Chiefs alum and Travis Kelce’s friend) Instagram Story Monday, it’s clear Swift is having the time of her life alongside Kelce’s parents and friends in the stadium.

Keleigh Teller, Taylor Swift’s date for the evening, took to Instagram as well to share a photo of her friend posing alongside Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed, as well as his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Another snap shared by Teller showed Taylor Swift adorably sporting Travis Kelce’s AFC Championship win hat as the pair shared an embrace.

Taylor Swift Takes the Field With Donna, Jason Kelce

Taylor Swift’s attendance at any NFL game is no small feat, thanks to her once-in-a-generation level of celebrity. And on Sunday’s game, she took it to the next level by stepping onto the field to join in the Chiefs’ celebration.

In an adorable video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Taylor Swift follows Donna Kelce across the field as they search for the other members of the Kelce clan.

“Where’s … Do we have a dad? We have a dad, we have Jason,” Swift remarks as she walks with Donna, referring to Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, and brother Jason Kelce.

The pop icon is of course heavily guarded, and when one of the security guards asked her plans, Taylor Swift’s response was delightfully relatable.

“I don’t know. … I’m gonna do what she (Donna) does,” Swift replies.

📹| Taylor walking onto the field with Donna while trying to find Ed and Jason 🕵️‍♀️😂



When the group was finally together, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce set the internet aflame with their PDA-filled celebration. “How about that one, huh?” Travis said to Swift before planting a kiss on her lips.

The tight end then turned to embrace his dad, Ed. “Papa! What’s up, big dog? Las Vegas! Here we go, baby!”