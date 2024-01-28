Taylor Swift Arrives at Chiefs Game With Keleigh Teller Sporting ‘Reputation’ Era Curls

Taylor Swift has arrived at M&T Bank Stadium, and she’s ready to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs as they battle the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC championship title and the chance to play in the Super Bowl.

The singer walked into the stadium this afternoon (Jan. 28) with Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, by her side. She was sporting a black coat over a red team shirt and black pants. She topped off her look with red lipstick and Reputation era curls.

An X post on Taylor Swift Updates shows that the Grammy winner invited her close friend Keleigh Teller, wife of Top Gun actor Miles Teller, to cheer in the suite with her.

Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller have arrived at the Chiefs vs Ravens game today! Her hair is reputation era curly 👀🤯 pic.twitter.com/U6w6ZwQJLY — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) January 28, 2024

Taylor Swift Roots For a Chiefs AFC Championship Win

Taylor Swift will, of course, be rooting for her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, as she has been doing over the course of the current NFL season. The two began dating in July and went public in September. They’ve since become one of the most popular media topics, which could be devastating for a new relationship. However, Kelce noted at a recent press conference that neither of them let the attention bother them.

“The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” he told reporters. “That’s all that matters.”

This is the sixth consecutive time the Chiefs have made it to the AFC championship game. If they win, they’ll take on the NFC champion at the Super Bowl on Jan. 11.

The NFC championship between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.