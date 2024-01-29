Can Taylor Swift Make the Super Bowl Between Her Overseas Concerts?

On Sunday (Jan. 28), the Chiefs defeated the Ravens 17-10 in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. And for Swifties everywhere, that meant one thing and one thing only: Taylor Swift will be attending the Super Bowl. Or will she?

Taylor Swift and her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, have been soaking in the quality time for weeks now as the “Karma” singer has been enjoying a brief hiatus from her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Soon, however, she will hit the road once more – and this time, her travels will take her much further from her current flame than ever before. While the 2023 leg of her tour took her across the Americas, from New Jersey to California and all the way down to São Paulo, South America, 2024 marks the start of her overseas tour.

Beginning in February, Taylor Swift will spend the bulk of the year greeting Swifties all over the world, from Japan to Australia to Germany.

Unfortunately, her last show in Tokyo, Japan, is just one day before the Super Bowl on the other side of the world in Las Vegas, Nevada. So what does this mean for Taylor Swift? Is a trip to the Super Bowl even possible?

Well, yes. But the pop icon will have a very busy few days.

Is a Taylor Swift Super Bowl Appearance Possible?

Taylor Swift will end a 4-night stint in Tokyo, Japan, on February 10, 2024. The Super Bowl is the very next night (Feb. 11) in Las Vegas, Nevada, approximately 5,526 miles away.

Even with a luxurious private plane, it will be a tight squeeze. Thanks to the international date line, however, a Taylor Swift Super Bowl appearance is indeed possible.

An imaginary line between the North and South Poles, the international date line provides a boundary between one calendar day and the next. When traveling east over the line, as Taylor Swift would to reach the Super Bowl, the date decreases by one day.

Here’s how it will go down. Taylor Swift will perform in Tokyo on Saturday night. She’ll then board her private plane (which hopefully has a bed equipped) for a direct flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas that doesn’t exist for us mere mortals.

As long as her 13-hour flight takes off before 6 p.m. Japan Standard Time on Sunday, she’ll land in Las Vegas before 3:30 p.m. PT, just in time for kickoff. A few days after the game, Swift will have to hop back on another flight to make her Feb. 16 show in Melbourne, Australia.

After the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift will be able to add “time traveler” to her already jaw-dropping resume. Catching her beau’s big moment, however, will surely be worth the effort (the Swifties certainly think so).