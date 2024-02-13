Blake Lively Pokes Back at Husband Ryan Reynolds’ Super Bowl Joke

Not long after Ryan Reynolds joked about not knowing where his wife Blake Lively was during Super Bowl LVIII, the Gossip Girl star had a chance to respond to the comment in an equally hilarious way.

In his Instagram post, Reynolds was seen standing by his fireplace with the Deadpool 3 trailer on the TV. “Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer?” he asked in the caption. “Also has anyone seen my wife?

At the time, Blake Lively was with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII. She responded in her Instagram Story by standing in the same position as the Deadpool 3 trailer was playing on the TV. “Honey I’m home,” she wrote on the picture. “My day was good. Yours?”

Reynolds did say he “found” his wife in a hilarious Instagram Story post that showed off Lively’s bracelet, which featured a “friendship” pendant of Deadpool and Wolverine.

Ryan Reynolds previously joined Blake Lively and friends for a Kansas City Chiefs game last fall. The couple have been close with Swift over the years, with one of their daughters, James, saying “Gorgeous” at the beginning of her single Gorgeous. Swift also named the characters in her song Betty after the couple’s daughter, Betty.

Blake Lively Previously Brought Ryan Reynolds to Tears While Praising His Parenting, Philanthropy

In 2022, Blake Lively honored her husband with the 36th American Cinematheque Award and delivered the sweetest speech that brought the Deadpool star to tears.

While on stage, Lively praised Reynolds for his heart, philanthropy, humor, integrity, work ethic, and grace. She then said that he puts his family first before anything else.

“Now I am his home and our girls are his home,” Blake Lively said while speaking about hers and Ryan Reynolds’ three daughters James, Inez, and Betty. This was before the birth of their fourth child. “And just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home. Whether it’s from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hardwired to get home.”

Lively pointed out if Reynolds came home from a set, not in his wardrobe, the family would be very concerned. “Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes, or clown makeup, Daddy always comes home.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married since 2012. They met on the set of their superhero film Green Lantern in 2010. Prior to marrying Lively, Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson.