Ryan Reynolds Finally Reveals Name of 4th Child at ‘Deadpool’ Premiere

Looks like the mystery is solved—we finally have the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s latest child. At the New York City premiere of Reynolds’ latest flick, Deadpool & Wolverine last night, it seems Reynolds might have dropped a baby name bombshell while charming the crowd.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here,” the 47-year-old began to a cheering crowd.

He then mentioned their four children by name, specifically highlighting the youngest, Olin.

“I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here,” Reynolds said. “I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.”

He added: “I love that my entire family is here.”

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and Hugh Jackman attended the “Deadpool & Wolverine” world premiere on July 22, 2024, in NYC. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney)

Ryan Reynolds’ Fourth Child’s Name is of Swedish Origin

According to Name Berry, Olin is a Swedish boy’s name meaning “to inherit” or “ancestor’s heir.” It is a diminutive form of Olaf.

Lively and Reynolds are parents to daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, along with Olin, welcomed in 2023.

Of course, all things circle back to Taylor Swift. Rumors circulated that Lively’s close friend might have revealed the baby’s name in the lyrics of her album The Tortured Poets Department.

In May, when Savannah Guthrie asked Reynolds on Today if the name was indeed mentioned in the album, he remained coy.

“We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be,” a bemused Reynolds shot back.

“We’ll say this,” he added. “We’re still waiting, so Taylor, let’s maybe start. You know, (she’s a) prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”

Meanwhile, it appears that Ryan and Blake haven’t ruled out expanding their family just yet. On Monday, the seasoned actor expressed his desire for as many children as possible.

“As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more,” Reynolds told E! News.

Deadpool & Wolverine leaps into theaters on July 26. It will also be Marvel Studios’ inaugural R-rated film.