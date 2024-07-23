Hugh Jackman Admits Hanging Out With Taylor Swift Made Him Feel ‘Not Great’ About Himself

Hugh Jackman recently joked that hanging out with Taylor Swift has negatively impacted his self-esteem.

At the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City on Monday, stars of the film Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman opened up about spending time with Blake Lively and Swift.

“If you ever really want to kinda not feel great about your career, go to [an NFL] game with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively — and then you’re Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and others at the game,” Jackman quipped.

Swift has always been one of the most famous stars, but she’s gained even more of a following recently — especially amid her romance with Travis Kelce. The football tight end has expressed his encouragement by attending 14 of Swift’s Eras Tour shows.

And in return, the 14-time Grammy winner had all eyes on her throughout the last NFL season. In fact, she attended 13 Chiefs games in support of her lover.

Lively, who has been friends with Swift for nearly a decade, even joined her at the Super Bowl. At another Chiefs vs. Jets game, Jackman and Reynolds were also photographed with the dynamic duo of Lively and Swift.

When asked whether they’ll be attending another Chief’s game with Swift, Jackman stated, “Oh, I hope so!”

“You don’t say no to that,” Reynolds added.

However, as noted above, the men didn’t receive quite as much attention as the women. “We’re just and others,” Reynolds joked.

On the TikTok video of Reynolds and Jackman, many fans found the men’s comments both endearing and hilarious. “Okg this is great!!” one person wrote. “Acknowledging the great women they are surrounded with!!”

“We love supportive kings,” added another.

It’s clear the group shares nothing but love and admiration for one another, but the jokes certainly land well among fans.