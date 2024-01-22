Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes’ Wild Touchdown Celebration Sparks Social Media Frenzy

In September 2023, Taylor Swift attended her very first Chiefs game in support of her new beau, tight end Travis Kelce. Since then, Taylor Swift has developed tight bonds with Kelce’s family, as well as her fellow Chiefs WAG, Brittany Mahomes.

Virtually every week, Swifties can expect 3 things without fail: a new red, white, and gold look from Taylor Swift, an adorable moment shared between the “Karma” singer and her 6’5″ boyfriend, and a video of Swift and Mahomes having a blast in their private stadium suite.

This week was no different. As the Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills in Highmark Stadium, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes partied it up in their suite alongside Jason Kelce, his mother, and Mahomes’ father-in-law, Pat Sr.

The ladies went viral (yet again) for their adorable antics following a particularly impressive touchdown from Travis Kelce.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrating Travis Kelce’s touchdown!



pic.twitter.com/6z1k8Jlt4E — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) January 22, 2024

Brittany Mahomes & Taylor Swift Draw Mixed Reactions Online

As both Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are rather polarizing figures among NFL fans, it wasn’t long before the video caused a slew of mixed reactions online.

Swifties, of course, were living for the charming chaos in the Mahomes/Kelce/Swift suite. “Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes acting a damn fool. Pat Mahomes Sr. wishing they would calm the hell down and act like they been somewhere before. Jason Kelce shirtless and hammered. This is CINEMA,” one fan wrote.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes acting a damn fool. Pat Mahomes Sr. wishing they would calm the hell down and act like they been somewhere before. Jason Kelce shirtless and hammered. This is CINEMA. https://t.co/1Q5kgBfnUv — Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) January 22, 2024

“if you think Jason Kelce going bonkers at a football game is cool, but are annoyed by Taylor Swift cheering, you might just hate women,” another fan snarked. “IT WAS SO CUTEEEEEE,” gushed a third.

“She’s really having the time of her life at these games I’m so sooooo happy for my princess,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans took the opportunity to roast Brittany, and Taylor by extension. “Brittany Mahomes always knows when Taylor is going to be on camera. She’s not missing the chance to make it about her as much as possible,” one annoyed fan wrote.

“The fact that Taylor Swift even likes Brittany Mahomes puts her character in question in my opinion… bc girl yuck,” another said. “You can tell Taylor Swift is at least a halfway decent person because she’s put up with Brittany Mahomes for basically this entire season,” added a third.