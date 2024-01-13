Travis Kelce Is a ‘Great Uncle’ to His Three Nieces

Travis Kelce isn’t letting the busy playoff season get in the way of being “Uncle Trav” to his three nieces.

Travis, 34, lives a high-profile and hectic life as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. But behind the scenes, he always makes time for his family, especially for his brother Jason Kecle’s daughters, Wyatt, 4, Bennett, 2, and Elliotte, 10 months.

According to PEOPLE, a source says that Travis prioritizes the girls, whom Jason shares with his wife, Kylie Kelce.

“Travis is a great uncle,” said the source. “He loves spending time with his nieces. They try to do typical family stuff.”

Travis has always openly adored his nieces, and he frequently mentions them on social media or while co-hosting his New Heights podcast with Jason. Wyatt even recently made an appearance on the show, which had fans buzzing.

Jason brought her on as a surprise guest because she asked to “say hi,” which made Travis melt.

“Look at you!” Travis said.

“Hi, Uncle Trav!” beamed Wyatt.

Travis Kelce continued by asking what the “girly” had been up to and noted that she was dressed in her gymnastics gear.

“What are you wearing? Tell Uncle Trav what you’re wearing,” he asked before she yelled, “a leotard!”

Travis Kelce’s Nieces Cheer For ‘The Red Team’

And the adoration goes both ways. According to Kylie, the girls are Travis Kelce’s biggest fans, and they’ll actually sit and watch football games just for the chance to see him or their dad, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kylie told PEOPLE that she’ll put the girls in front of the TV so they can watch for the moments when Jason or “Uncle Trav might have” their “helmets off.”

“Those are the moments when I can really suck them into a game because then they don’t look like every other person on the field,” she continued. “When the helmets are off, they can say, ‘Oh, that’s definitely dad.'”

The girls also know how to root for the right team.

“Anytime they see red teams on the TV, they say, ‘Are we cheering for the red team?'” he added “Because usually, we’re watching Uncle Trav.”

Travis Kelce’s nieces are too young to truly grasp the intricacies of football, but Kylie believes they’re slowly putting the pieces together.

“You can see how they’re picking up on those small hints and cues and learning how to watch football,” she shared. “But I would say when it comes to watching the actual game, our middle Elliotte—actually, it’s the strangest thing—will cheer at the right times where it’s almost as if she understands the game.”