Who is Kristin Juszczyk? All About the Designer Behind Taylor Swift’s Custom Chiefs Gear

Have you noticed that Taylor Swift is always wearing the most fashionable Chiefs gear when she’s in the stands cheering on Travis Kelce? Another NFL wife created some of those looks, and she’s becoming a star for the effort.

Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, is the woman behind the fashion. She got her start by creating her own gameday outfits and expanded by opening an online store. Brittany Mahomes noticed her creations and asked if she could make something for her. Of course, Juszczyk happily obliged. knowing that Mahomes and Swift are friends, she threw in something special for her, too.

Kristin Juszczyk told KRON4 News reporter Kate Rooney that she decided to “shoot her shot” by throwing in the design, and she was shocked to see it unveiled.

Juszczyk got her first dose of major fame when Taylor Swift wore that something special—a red and yellow #87 puffer jacket—to Arrowhead Stadium, and Juszczyk was quick to thank the diva for the “honor of a lifetime.”

Swifties were instantly in love with the jacket, which the singer originally paired with all-black attire and a white beanie. But they weren’t the only people impressed with Juszczyk’s work.

Juszczyk’s husband has been her number-one supporter, and he has gone to great lengths to find all the photos and videos that show Taylor Swift wearing her work. Under them, he’s credited her name.

kyle juszczyk is under every taylor swift video crediting his girl, what a man pic.twitter.com/937Q3WYisQ — aman (@royaltothebay) January 14, 2024

Kristin Juszczyk Explains Her Love of Sewing

Some may think the fashionista learned her trade in college, but that’s not the case. Juszczyk earned a marketing degree from Townson University in Maryland. She figured out the design side by herself.

“Everyone always asks if I studied fashion in college and the answer is no!’ she wrote on her website. “Although, my love for sewing was kind of instilled in me at a young age. I spent countless nights crocheting with my grandma while watching Wheel of Fortune.”

“I definitely hung up my needle and thread for a few years,” she continued. “More like 20 years.”

Juszczyk met her husband while she was attending Townson. At the time, he was playing for the Baltimore Ravens. The two married in 2019, two years after he signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Juszczyk got away from her passion until she sat down to make a couple’s Halloween costume.

“I rediscovered my love of sewing one Halloween when I decided to make a costume for Kyle and I,” she admitted. “After finishing that project, I got a feeling like I’ve never felt before, a feeling like this is what I should have been doing my whole life.

“‘I then began reworking my game day outfits for Kyle’s games,” she continued. ” I started reworking old t-shirts, jerseys, and even footballs into fresh designs; I continue to challenge myself to create new styles and broaden my skill set.”

Kristin Juszczyk’s hard work has paid off, too. Not only have Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes sported her gear, but other celebrities like Simone Biles and Deebo Samuel have been seen wearing her looks.