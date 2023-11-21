Travis Kelce’s Mom Regrets This Statement She Made About Taylor Swift

It wasn’t that she said too much but too little! Travis Kelce’s mom Donna has revealed that she regrets some initial reactions she had towards her son’s sweetheart, Taylor Swift.

Travis recently sat down for an in-depth interview with The Wall Street Journal and revealed some insights into not only his career and budding romance, but his mother as well. Specifically a moment where Donna described hanging with Taylor Swift as simply, “ok.”

Back in October during an interview on Today, Donna seemingly came off as unimpressed while meeting the 12-time Grammy winner.

When anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb inquired about the relationship between her son and Swift, Donna replied: “It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it.”

“It’s just one of those things where you know, obviously, everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life,” she continued.

Apparently, Donna’s initial reaction couldn’t be further from the truth. In the WSJ interview, she explains that she simply wanted to respect her son’s and Swift’s privacy. Travis has even admitted that the media has gone a bit overboard in their coverage of his relationship. The interview also reveals that Travis called his mother immediately after the interview aired to comfort her and let her know that she did a great job.

Today, Donna can’t help but gush over Travis and Taylor’s romance. “I can tell you this,” she told the magazine. “He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time… God bless him. He shot for the stars!”

Here’s To The Haters

While everybody seems to be in love with America’s biggest couple, Travis and Taylor have had their share of critics and haters alike. Starting with Travis’ ex, Kayla Nicole, who slammed him with cheating allegations and even went so far to unfollow former friends, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on Instagram.

Oliva Wilde even threw her hat into the ring (only to be dragged by Swifties) when she chided Swift for downgrading from Harry Styles to Travis and resposted a tweet saying “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.”

Joy Behar of The View also called Travis Kelce an “idiot” and “illiterate” for some less than savory tweets he made years ago. Whoopi Goldberg was quick to defend Travis saying, “Young people do young people stuff. What you said 25 years ago, may not be the way that you feel this time. So everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do.”

One Philadelphia radio station event went to the lengths of banning Taylor’s music from their broadcast in a dig before the Chiefs played the Eagles on November 20.

But even with some haters, the Taylor and Travis romance remains strong as they continue to capture the headlines and social media by storm.