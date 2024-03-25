Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Lunch Date Video Sparks Fighting Rumors Online

Potentially proving there’s trouble in paradise, a heated exchange between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at lunch is now sparking fighting rumors.

Swift and Kelce were spotted having a delicious meal at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California over the weekend. As the meal progressed, the couple started having a more animated conversation. Kelce was later seen leaving the table and walking by the person recording their conversation.

The clip of the exchange was posted on TikTok. This caused some TikTok users to assume that the NFL star and the Bad Blood hitmaker were disagreeing some sort.

However, not everyone was putting up with gossip and stated that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were just having a conversation.

“I didn’t think for a second that she was screaming until crazy people started saying so,” one TikTok user stated. “Because they are projecting their relationship onto others, a completely normal conversation.”

Another TikTok user commented, “Would people stop saying she’s scolding him/ Some people are animated speakers. Maybe she’s retelling a story, like, you have no idea so stop making s— up.”

Other TikTok users demanded that everyone should give the couple some privacy. “What is wrong [with] people? Let them have some privacy for once OMG. People are ridiculous.”

The Sunday afternoon lunch occurred less than 24 hours after Travis Kelce was spotted in downtown Cleveland without Taylor Swift. While back in his old stomping grounds, the NFL star enjoyed a delicious meal at Geraci’s Slice Shop.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a nice vacation in the Bahamas earlier this month.

Taylor Swift Receives Some Praises From Travis Kelce’s Teammate Justin Reid

Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid reportedly had some high praises for Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift.

During a recent appearance on the Golf Underground podcast, Reid recalled meeting Swift. “The first time I met Taylor was actually… the same night she was publicly in the stadium that everyone knew, that the cameras were all on her.”

Reid then shared that Travis Kelce had rented out Prime Social in downtown Kansas City and threw a private party for the team. That was when everyone had a chance to meet Swift.

“All the players were invited and everybody at some point or another meets Taylor, and Taylor’s just awesome,” Reid shared. She found a way to compliment everybody that she met that night. [Taylor and Travis] were enjoying themselves, having a good time. Everyone got a chance to meet her. It was a really organic space and it was a lot of fun.”