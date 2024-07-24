Stephen Baldwin Posts About ‘Staying Positive’ After Daughter Hailey Admits She’s ‘Not Close’ With Him

Not long after Hailey Bieber said she and her family are not close, her father Stephen Baldwin shared his optimistic side in a social media post.

In his latest Instagram post, Stephen decided positivity is the way to go. “Today, staying positive is a choice!!” he wrote in the caption. “So I’m trusting in the power of joy, peace, and happiness. Finally, if anyone hasn’t told you today, I LOVE YOU.”

Also in the post is a video of him driving. At the end of the video, he smiles and says “I love you.”

During a recent interview with W magazine, Hailey opened up about her relationship with her family, including her father Stephen Baldwin.

“I had a fairly normal childhood,” Hailey explained. “Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different.”

Hailey, who is the youngest daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, then said that while she has “fond, beautiful memories” of her younger years, she doesn’t feel very close to her family anymore.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” Hailey stated. “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family.”

Stephen Baldwin previously praised Hailey after she publicly announced she and her husband Justin Bieber were expecting their first child. “Love you guys,” he gushed. “Blessed beyond words. Praise God. Let’s get ready to have some fun y’all.”

Hailey Says She’s Been Independent From Her Family Since She Was 17

Hailey stated that she became independent early on, at the age of 17.

“I started traveling the world, making my own money,” she recalled. “I got my own apartment and had to learn how to live on my own and pay bills. That pushed me into adulthood kind of quickly, when most of my friends were just leaving for college.”

Four years after she moved to New York City, Hailey married Justin Bieber, whom she was on and off with for years.

Although she married young and believes her marriage is working out well, Hailey doesn’t recommend getting married young to everyone.

“I wouldn’t tell a 21-year-old … ‘I think you should get married.’ It’s really each individual’s experience,” she pointed out.

In regards to her pregnancy, Hailey added that it has been a very emotional time for her.