travis-kelce-grabs-a-slice-from-cleveland-pizza-shop-without-taylor-swift

Travis Kelce is still enjoying his offseason. The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end won his third Super Bowl with the franchise in February and has been on the move ever since.

He has been to Singapore, Asia, and Australia to catch up on some alone time with his lady, Taylor Swift. Swift and Kelce also attended an exclusive Oscars party in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The new “it” couple went public during the 2023 NFL season, and have been getting a lot more cozy since then.

Travis Kelce Grabs Pizza Without Taylor Swift

Swift and Kelce may be getting cozier by the minute. But that doesn’t mean the Chiefs megastar cannot enjoy some alone time to himself. Still indulging in some of the “regular” activities that this life has to offer. Cameras caught the all-pro tight end grabbing a slice of pizza at a local eatery in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Travis Kelce’s Saturday was truly for the boys … ’cause he grabbed some pizza with his friends — and Taylor Swift was nowhere to be seen,” TMZ wrote.

“The big Kansas City tight end hit Geraci’s Slice Shop in downtown Cleveland yesterday, 87’s old stomping grounds — where the owners of the shop just had to take a pic of their native son. The photo shows TK standing alongside an old-school payphone in the shop. The caption on the store’s Instagram hypes up Travis while also begging him to bring T-Swift into the restaurant next time around.”

Kelce’s Pizza Order Revealed

And now for the answer to the question that everyone has been clamoring

to know. What is Travis Kelce’s go-to pizza order when he is in town? TMZ confirms that they spoke to eyewitnesses who were at the shop at the same time as Kelce.

Sources say that the star tight end ordered a slice called the “hot Tito.” The cheesy ensemble features red sauce, mozzarella, thick-cut pepperoni, sausage, Romano, and hot honey drizzle.

Sources also described Kelce as “smooth,” and “very down to earth,” during his visit to the local shop. With a little over six months to go before NFL training camps open it will be interesting to see where in the world Kelce lands next.