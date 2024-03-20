Travis Kelce Belts Out Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ Amid Tropical Vacation With Singer

Current Taylor Swift flame Travis Kelce showed off his vocal range by belting out one of her most familiar tunes.

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sang a lyric from Swift’s 2014 track “Bad Blood.” Okay, he literally just crooned the words “Bad Blood”, but he sounded decent!

Travis and his co-host, his older brother Jason Kelce, were discussing quarterback Kenny Pickett moving from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s when Travis let his Swiftie flag fly by singing the word.

Meanwhile, Jason seemed mildly bemused and didn’t acknowledge the awkward moment.

Kelce and Swift had reportedly been playing house in Los Angeles during a short break from their careers. However, the power couple didn’t say put for long.

Travis is rumored to have taken his billionaire girlfriend on a tropical escape before she unveils her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, next month.

They allegedly traveled to the Caribbean, with fans speculating that they flew from LA to North Eleuthera on Sunday. If that’s the case, Travis may have been zooming his side of his podcast conversation from the tropics in the latest New Heights podcast.

Instagram’s DeuxMoi recently shared images indicating the couple is enjoying an idyllic vacation. The photos capture Taylor and Travis walking hand-in-hand on a dock, yet the precise location remains officially undisclosed.

However, the dock Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were strolling on reportedly might be Valentines Resort & Marina at Harbour Island.

Taylor has a history of visiting the Bahamas with her partners. In June 2022, she traveled to Eleuthera with her former lover, Joe Alwyn.

However, Swift and Alwyn split the following year. Hopefully, bad blood isn’t on Kelce’s mind considering he’s on the ground of Taylor’s former beau.

Following his epic Super Bowl win, Travis Kelce has become a prominent figure on Taylor Swift’s ongoing tour. Most recently, the pair was seen at a Singapore mall during one of the stops on Swift’s Eras tour.

Kelce was seen at the Eras Tour in Sydney, where Taylor Swift performed over three nights. The NFL star showed his support for the renowned singer from the VIP tent by distributing guitar picks.

Meanwhile, during the 2023-2024 NFL season, Taylor Swift famously graced 13 Chiefs games to cheer on Kelce.