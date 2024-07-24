Billy Ray Cyrus Calls Estranged Wife Firerose ‘Selfish F—king B—ch’ in Shocking Leaked Audio

A leaked recording of Billy Ray Cyrus is turning heads, with the former Disney star giving a tongue lashing to his estranged wife, Firerose.

In a recording obtained by TMZ, the 62-year-old Country singer harshly criticizes Firerose, 37, for making him late to an event. In the audio, the “Some Gave All” singer repeatedly calls her “an idiot” and a “dumbass.”

TMZ noted that sources close to Billy Ray claim the recording is heavily edited and does not accurately represent the situation. However, it captures an argument between the now-separated couple, during which a seemingly unhinged Cyrus belittles his wife several times.

In a new audio recording, #BillyRayCyrus can be heard belittling and hurling insults at his estranged wife, #Firerose. https://t.co/1O9RZYheNN pic.twitter.com/brbQXiOndw — TMZ (@TMZ) July 24, 2024

During the rant, Billy Ray accuses Firerose (also known as Johanna Rose Hodges) of ignoring him and taking advantage of him. He then harshly criticizes her health issues, even mentioning Firerose’s BRCA1 gene mutation and her upcoming double mastectomy surgery.

“I don’t think you’re real smart,” a seemingly hoarse Billy Ray croaks at one point. “I changed my damn mind on that s–t. What you are is a selfish f–ing b–ch.”

The Australian singer then attempts to calm the “Achy Breaky Heart” crooner and admonishes him for swearing at her. However, Billy Ray shifts the blame back to Firerose, arguing that the altercation wouldn’t have occurred if she hadn’t instigated it.

Sources told the outlet that the fight escalated over an invitation for Billy Ray to perform with Nicki Minaj at her Tennessee tour stop.

Billy Ray Admits It’s Him in the Audio, Claims Firerose Intended to ‘Usurp the Cyrus Name’

However, not only has Cyrus come forward to confirm the audio is real, he’s doubling down on his explosive feelings in the moment.

‘Hell yeah I was at my wit’s end,’ an unapologetic Cyrus told The Daily Mail.

“As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud.”

The former Hannah Montana star then laid out a laundry list of allegations against Firerose.

“I just knew something wasn’t right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges’s ex-wife. That’s before I knew her parents’ last name. I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary,” he added, perhaps realizing he had not vetted his nearly three decades younger wife very well.

However, Billy Ray then dropped perhaps the most damning allegation from his point of view. He believes Firerose intended to cash in on his legendary and highly regarded surname.

“I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life, and usurp the Cyrus name for own gain.”

“See you in court”, Billy Ray concluded.