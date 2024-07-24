bianca-censori-breaks-restaurant-dress-code-with-wild-leather-date-night-outfit

Bianca Censori is at it again, potentially violating health codes and bounds of decency by wearing a leather micro-bikini while dining out.

Chateau Marmont is a swanky LA eatery with a strict business casual dress code. But let’s be real, no woman of Ye is going to be restrained by mere mortal fashion rules.

On Monday, Censori was spotted by The Daily Mail attending the fine dining experience clad in a leather micro-bikini top.

The Australian architect-turned-fashionista left little to the imagination with a scarcely-there leather-look bra that barely managed to cover her areolas. She topped off her bold look with the shortest of short shorts that would make Daisy Duke roll over in her grave.

She was seen knocking back drinks with friends, unbothered by social norms that peasants must abide by.

Of course, images of Bianca Censori rocking her skimpy leather top found their way to X (formerly Twitter).

Bianca Sinsuri b attit again pic.twitter.com/CkM0nH7Ry1 — HOAGIE LOVER (@CO_WFlanagan69) July 24, 2024

Bianca Censori Wearing Skimpy Outfits Out in Public is Something Fans Can Set Their Watch To

Meanwhile, fans of the 29-year-old wife of Kanye West know this is an extremely regular thing for Censori.

Last week in L.A., Bianca exited a tanning salon wearing a provocative outfit. As she walked to her car, it was evident she wasn’t wearing a bra under her top.

Her shirt was so sheer that it hardly counted as clothing, practically invisible and leaving little to the imagination. It appeared as though she was showcasing her natural assets, which were quite generously endowed.

Of course, Censori’s shorts were equally conspicuous. Not only are they absurdly short, but they also seem either soaked or semi-transparent.

Nevertheless, the Australian Censori demonstrated her support for her adopted country with flair. Donning a camouflage hat adorned with a prominent American flag, she effortlessly showed her patriotism for the stars and stripes.

Kanye’s Wife, Bianca Censori in Los Angeles ..(I had to put emojis 💀) pic.twitter.com/FFF4GWAVt0 — Umang Agarwal (@umang_age) July 16, 2024

Meanwhile, these scantily clad outings follow reports that Censori faces possible bans at LA restaurants for her bold outfits.

“According to reports, multiple restaurateurs are considering barring the couple from entering their establishments if the 29-year-old Australian architect continues to appear in risqué attire in public,” The Jasmine Brand reported.

“No self-respecting restaurant owner or manager should be letting them enter with her dressed like that,” the outlet quoted one restaurant owner saying. “UNLESS they, in advance, pay to book out the whole restaurant so it is their own private venue while they are there,” they added.

Currently, the fashionista appears undeterred by the threats.