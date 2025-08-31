sydney-sweeney-and-scooter-braun-spark-romance-rumors-after-resurfaced-video-shows-them-spending-time-together-in-italy



A resurfaced video of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun spending time together in Italy has sparked new romance rumors.

According to Page Six, a TikTok user posted a video of Sweeney and Braun walking together with model Amèlie Tremblay. The meet-up was reportedly after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $50 million wedding in June.

In the video, Scooter Braun was seen looking down at his phone right before Sydney Sweeney entered the frame. The duo began to converse as they took the stroll.

‘This is when I spotted Sydney Sweeney & @Amélie Tremblay and @Scooter Braun In Venice for Jeff Bezos and @LaurenSánchezBezos Wedding Saturday Afternoon,” the TikTok user wrote in the video’s caption.

The clip has already surpassed more than 480,000 views. It remains unclear what the duo discussed while on their walk.

The Bezos wedding took place just a few months after it was first reported that Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, called it quits over “major issues” they were having in the relationship.

“They had been together for so many years, and their lives are very intertwined,” one insider told Page Six at the time of the breakup. “It’s hard for them to just pull the plug and stop all communication.”

Meanwhile, Scooter Braun has seemingly taken a break from dating following his divorce from Yael Cohen. The exes were together from 2014 to 2021 and share three children.

The record executive is best known for his longtime conflict with Taylor Swift. Braun was not only accused of bullying Swift, but things seemingly escalated when his company acquired Swift’s former record label, Big Machine Records. This meant he had also acquired the master recordings of her first six albums.

Swift has recently reclaimed her master recordings.

Sydney Sweeney Was Also Spotted With Orlando Bloom During the Italy Trip

Not only was Sydney Sweeney spotted with Scooter Braun while in Italy, but the actress also attracted some attention for her meet-up with then newly single Orlando Bloom.

Bloom was a guest at the Bezos wedding and had just broken up with Katy Perry.

However, Bloom and Sweeney didn’t enjoy their time together alone. NFL legend Tom Brady joined the duo on their Venice adventure.

Brady, another high-profile guest at the Bezos wedding, was seen dancing with Sweeney while celebrating the couple’s nuptials.