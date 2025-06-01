Taylor Swift Reclaims Rights to Her Master Recordings

Nearly six years after her catalog was sold to Scooter Braun, Taylor Swift has regained ownership of her master recordings.

In a post on her socials and website, Swift shared the exciting news that she has full control over his first six albums.

“A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell you this news,” she explained. “All the times I was thiiiiiiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now.”

Taylor Swift further declared she has been bursting into tears of joy at “random intervals” ever since she reclaimed control over her master recordings.

“I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me,” she also pointed out. “And all my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life’s work.”

The pop icon then stated, “To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it. To my fans, you know how important this has been to me — so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released 4 of my albums, calling them Taylor’s Version.”

She added, “The passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music. I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now.”

Scooter Braun Speaks Out After Taylor Swift Regains Control of Her Master Albums

In a statement to Us Weekly, Scooter Braun spoke out about Taylor Swift regaining control of her master albums.

“I am happy for her,” he said.

Braun previously purchased Swift’s first six albums from Big Machine in 2019. At the time, Swift stated she was never given the option to own her work. She decided to re-record the albums. She has released “Taylor Version” of Fearless, Speak Now, Red, and 1989. Reputation and her self-titled debut albums were still left in the vault.

She purchased the rights to her music from Shamrock Capital after Braun sold the catalog.

Swift also shared in her statement that she hasn’t even re-recorded a “quarter” of her Reputation album.

“The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life,” Swift then explained. “And I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it.”

“All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposefully misunderstood,” she continued. “That desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief.”

Swift added, “To be perfectly honest, it’s the one album in those first six that I thought couldn’t be improved upon by redoing it. Not the music or photos or videos. So, I kept putting it off. There will be a time (if you’re into the idea) for unreleased vault tracks from that album to hatch.”