Elephant Went On Rampage After Escaping, 1 Man Dead

A 40-year-old man was killed after an elephant broke free from its chains and went on a destructive rampage during a temple event in India.

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The incident occurred on May 1 near the Kidangoor Mahavishnu Temple in Kerala, where the elephant had been brought for ceremonial blessings. According to reports, the animal became aggressive while handlers led it to drink water at around 9:15 a.m. local time.

Witnesses said the elephant suddenly attacked the victim, identified as Vishnu, who had transported the animal to the temple. The elephant lifted him with its trunk, threw him to the ground, and fatally gored him.

The elephant continued its rampage after the attack, causing widespread panic in the area. It damaged vehicles, overturned scooters, and rammed into nearby structures. The chaos forced bystanders to flee as the animal moved through the temple grounds.

News Karnataka shared footage of the loose elephant. Bystanders yelled and shouted as they gave way to the unstoppable force, as the elephant uprooted trees and threw them around.

During the incident, the elephant also injured its primary caretaker, identified as Pradeep, who was later hospitalized.

Elephant Later Taken Back Under Control

Authorities struggled to control the animal as it continued its violent behavior. A specialized elephant response team eventually intervened and used tranquilizers to subdue it. Officials said it took several hours to bring the situation under control.

The incident marked one of multiple elephant-related attacks reported that day in the region. In a separate case at another temple, a different elephant also turned aggressive, killing a handler and injuring another person.

These back-to-back incidents have raised fresh concerns about the safety of using elephants in crowded public festivals. Experts and authorities continue to examine the factors that may trigger such aggressive behavior, including stress, captivity conditions, and handling practices.

Officials are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack as questions grow over animal management and public safety at religious events involving captive elephants.

Many online have expressed their sorrow for the casualties and for the captive elephants.