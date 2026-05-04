Florida Officer Talks A Man Off A Bridge Through An Hour Of Prayer

A Florida police officer spent nearly an hour talking a distressed man away from the edge of a bridge, relying on conversation and prayer to bring the situation to a safe end.

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Per The New York Post, the incident unfolded on April 12 on the Dames Point Bridge in Jacksonville, where officers responded to reports of a man standing on the ledge and preparing to jump.

Officer Antonio Richardson, along with several other patrol officers, arrived at the scene and quickly focused on de-escalating the crisis.

Richardson took a direct and personal approach. He spoke calmly to the man, encouraged him to keep talking, and urged him to hold on. Body camera footage shows the officer repeatedly reassuring the individual that he could overcome whatever he was facing.

Jax Sheriff’s Office shared the heartbreaking moment.

“Whatever you’re going through, man, you can get through it,” he said. “Now listen, man. Listen. Listen. You can get through this.”

During the encounter, Richardson incorporated prayer into his efforts. He asked the man to reach out and connect with him physically while he prayed, using faith as a means to build trust and create a human connection.

“Let’s talk about it for a minute … You believe in prayer, I know that … Just touch my hand. Just touch my hand, man, I’m praying with you.”

After nearly an hour of talking to the man, he stepped away from the ledge, and embraced the officer in a tight hug.

Officer Antonio Richardson Is Also A Pastor

The officer, who has more than three decades of ministry experience as a pastor, later said that his response came naturally in the moment.

In an appearance on Fox & Friends, Richardson said the experience affected him deeply. After the situation ended, he sat in his patrol car and became emotional, reflecting on the intensity of the moment and the outcome.

“I just felt within myself that God was going to spare his life — and he did,” he said.

Officials later confirmed that the man survived the incident without physical harm.