A New York Man Reportedly Stabbed His Ex’s Son Multiple Times After Breakup

A New York man faces serious criminal charges after authorities say he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and stabbed her adult son multiple times just hours after their relationship ended.

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Prosecutors allege that the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Robert Schreiber, carried out the attack in Patchogue on Long Island on the morning of April 18. The incident occurred shortly after his ex-girlfriend ended their relationship and locked him out of her home, according to reports.

Per a press release, investigators say Schreiber entered the house through an unlocked window, gaining access without permission. Once inside, he allegedly went to the bedroom of the woman’s 22-year-old son and launched a “violent attack.” Authorities report that he stabbed the victim seven times, targeting the head, neck, and shoulder.

Family members intervened during the assault and called emergency services, which likely prevented further harm. First responders transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment for multiple stab wounds. Officials have not released his name, but reports indicate he survived the attack.

Robert Schreiber Faces Charges

Police arrested Schreiber at the scene and recovered the weapon allegedly used in the stabbing. Prosecutors have since charged him with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree burglary.

Authorities said the case highlights the dangers that can arise in the immediate aftermath of a breakup. Law enforcement officials emphasized that domestic disputes can escalate quickly, especially when emotions run high and boundaries are violated.

A court has ordered Schreiber held on $1 million bond. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 28, according to reports.

The investigation remains ongoing as prosecutors prepare their case. Officials continue to review evidence and witness statements to determine the full sequence of events leading up to the attack.

The incident has drawn attention to broader concerns about domestic violence and home safety. Authorities urge individuals to take precautions following breakups, including securing residences and reporting threats to law enforcement.