‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Announces Her Departure From the Reality TV Show

An original cast member of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has announced her departure from the reality TV show.

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According to Deadline, Whitney Leavitt made the announcement during her final performance in the musical Chicago over the weekend.

“Oh, erm, what is that? Let me see. Whitney Leavitt announces she’s leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” she declared on stage. The audience was heard cheering in the background.

Her rep has also confirmed the news.

Leavitt had appeared in 37 out of the 38 episodes of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

After competing on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, the MomTok influencer joined the Chicago cast as Roxie Heart. She made her musical debut on February 2 for a six-week limited performance engagement. However, she later extended her performances due to the demand at the ticket office.

Days before Leavitt announced her reality TV departure, her husband, Conner, revealed he would be making his New York City stage debut in the off-Broadway show 11 to Midnight. He will have a three-week performance engagement.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to join the cast of 11 to Midnight and be a part of such a special, unique theater experience here in New York,” he shared.

Conner then cited Whitney as a “continuous inspiration” to follow dreams. He also pointed out that her onstage experience helped him find love and appreciation for the theater.

The couple moved to New York City with their children amid Whitney’s Chicago run.

Whitney Previously Spoke About Her Future on the Reality TV Show

Leavitt spoke about her future on the famed Hulu show during her appearance on Good Morning America last month.

“We’re figuring it out in real time. I don’t really know,” she said at the time. “I feel sometimes that it’s time to venture out.”

Speaking about her Chicago gig, Leavitt said, “Like, this is what I’m passionate about.”

The production of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been on pause since early March, following an alleged physical altercation between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen.

Leavitt also spoke out about the controversy in an interview with Interview Magazine. “I have a lot of emotions about it, and I’m still processing everything that’s happening, but the safety of human beings, especially children, comes first.”