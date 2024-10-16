sydney-sweeney-hit-with-flood-of-proposals-after-decorating-cookie-house-in-tiny-top

Sydney Sweeney was trying to get in the spooky season spirit, but some of her followers were more interested in her outfit.

The actress posted a Halloween-themed photo dump on Instagram. She showed off photos of herself twinning with a friend, using festive coloring books, and painting pumpkins.

It was the fourth slide of the post that caught fans’ eye. In the pic, Sweeney was sitting on the kitchen counter as she applied frosting a cookie house. She was wearing a tiny black tank top in the shot, which put her cleavage on display.

Social Media Proposals Pour in for Sydney Sweeney

Fans certainly took notice, with many proposing marriage in the comments section.

“Sydney, do you fw guys that make minimum wage,” one questioned, with another remarking, “I’d marry her.”

Sweeney is no stranger to remarks about her body. Everyone from fans to producers to NFL players have had something to say. She poked fun at the topic in a Saturday Night Live sketch and leaned into the chatter in a recent commercial.

“There’s nothing I can do” about the comments, Sweeney previously remarked to NME.

Sydney Sweeney’s Next Role

Instead of focusing on social media, Sweeney is working hard on her career. Next up, she’s set to star as boxer Christy Martin in a biopic.

She has undergone a physical transformation for the role. Sweeney traded in her blonde locks for curly brown hair and adding some muscular definition to her arms.

“Well the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little bts from my film I’m working on right now,” Sweeney wrote on Instagram. “Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.”

The actress added, “Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all.”