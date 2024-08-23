NFL Star Shoots His Shot at Sydney Sweeney, Comments on Her Instagram Pictures

Film star Sydney Sweeney has quickly become one of the hottest names in the industry – in more ways than one.

Sweeney is clearly aware of her power. Earlier this week, she posted some scintillating bikini photos as she soaked up some of the final days of the summer sun.

DeAndre Hopkins Gets Caught in Sydney Sweeney’s Thirst Trap

“I think they call this a thirst trap,” she captioned the Instagram post

As the old saying game recognizes game. And Tennesse Titans superstar wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins realizes Sweeney is an all-world talent. He weighed in on Sweeney’s sizzling shots in the comments section.

“Trapped,” the All-Pro wide receiver wrote in response to the pictures.

Unfortunately for the NFL star, Sweeney is not on the market. She has been engaged to her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, since 2022, and the two keep their relationship relatively private.

‘Euphoria’ Star Gets Honest About Season 3

Sweeney has quickly risen to fame in Hollywood with several hit roles. She has appeared in hit productions such as Immaculate, Madame Webb, and Anyone But You.

But most of the world was introduced to Sweeney when she played the role of Cassie Howard in Euphoria. Euphoria has been off the air since 2019. And while the show has not been canceled, there are still a lot of questions about season three. One of the stars of the show Hunter Schaefer, who plays Jules Vaughn, says much of the cast has also been left in the dark about season 3.

“The real tea is I have no f–king idea what’s going on, and you can ask literally all of the cast,” Schaefer said.

“I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do Season 3. Obviously, I’m still coming to qualms about what’s happened and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything. If we do go back, that’s going to be tough.”