sydney-sweeney-unrecognizable-after-shocking-transformation-for-boxing-biopic

Sydney Sweeney recently shared an unrecognizable photo on Instagram for an upcoming film of hers. While fans are used to her usual blond hair, Sweeney sports a dark brown color in the picture, accompanied by wavy bangs.

(Photo via Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram)

Her new locks aren’t the only thing that’s changed. The actress is also looking quite muscular as she flexes her arms in both snapshots. The caption of her post reads, “well the cats out of the bag. Thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little bts from my film I’m working on right now.”

She continues, “Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman. A true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.”

Following The Story of Boxer Christy Martin

According to Deadline, Sweeney will be playing professional boxer Christy Martin in a new biopic directed by David Michod. The film is currently untitled with no release date. The pic is said to follow Martin’s story as one of the most famous female American boxers in history.

The film will detail the boxer’s life in and out of the ring, giving viewers a chance to see what Martin was dealing with behind her career. Sydney opened up to Deadline about the film and why she chose to take the role. She says, “I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body.”

She continues, “Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, and there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”

The Euphoria actress is known for playing diverse roles, from the rom-com Anyone But You to the horror movie Immaculate. The role of Martin spoke to her, she says, “I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful and emotional.”