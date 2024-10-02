Sydney Sweeney Shares Message for ‘Dirty Little Boys’ in Suggestive Video

Soap company Dr. Squatch played their cards right when they cast actress Sydney Sweeney in their new video for a men’s shower gel. The video already has over 1 million views.

The advertisement features the Anyone But You star as the “Body Wash Genie.” She appears before men with the shower gel in hand. Her first line is, “Let’s face it, guys only want one thing.”

According to The Independent, John Ludeke, Dr. Squatch’s Vice President of Marketing, decided to hire Sweeney claiming that she “resonates across broad demographics.”

The Euphoria actress closes out the video by smirking at the camera saying, “Dr. Squatch body wash, for men who prefer natural.”

Sydney Sweeney Faces Backlash for Looks

Sydney continues to face criticism about her appearance, often receiving vulgar comments from men along with other petty comments from some women. Sweeney is not blind to these kinds of remarks, in fact, she’s used to them.

One of these comments came from Hollywood Producer Carol Baum in which she said that Sweeney “isn’t pretty” and “can’t act”. Variety shared a response from one of Sweeney’s reps, “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character.”

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sweeney seems to be using this obsession with her body to her advantage in commercials such as Dr. Squatch’s. As she has told NME, “There’s not anything I can” about how people are going to perceive her. The actress has chosen to have a sense of humor about the obsession people seem to have with her body, even performing on SNL in sketches that mock the topic.

While mixed opinions about the actress and her appearance continue to circulate the internet, Sweeney does her best to have fun with the attention- and honesty, who can blame her?