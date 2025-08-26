Swifties Explode Over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement

The greatest story ever told is reaching its climax as Taylor Swift and her current beau, football player Travis Kelce, announced their engagement.

Videos by Suggest

Of course, the Swifties totally took the news in a healthy, not at all unhinged fashion.

I AM SO HAPPY FOR MY CLOSE AND PERSONAL FRIEND TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/O2gBDwphSa — pippa (@piptweets) August 26, 2025

Swift and Kelce shared engagement photos on Instagram earlier today. The saccharin post featured the Chiefs’ tight end proposing in a (not overdone!) romantic garden setting.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the billionaire pop queen and her game show hosting future hubby wrote in the caption.

Perhaps to maintain their sanity, the beloved couple turned off the comments to the engagement announcement post. However, this didn’t prevent legions of Swifites taking to the internet to lavish praise on their golden gods.

“Taylor Swift bought her masters, announced an album, and got engaged in 2025,” one X user declared about Swift’s gangbuster year.

“Taylor Swift is getting married. It’s someday. She found someone who actually treats her well,” another Swiftie wrote alongside a GIF from The Office of an emotional Michael Scott.

Taylor Swift is getting married. It’s someday. She found someone who actually treats her well. pic.twitter.com/cDmVnbfdMI — Doe (@imdoeproblem) August 26, 2025

Indeed, Tay had to kiss many, many frogs before finding her prince. Even John Mayer!

“How it just felt bringing the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement news to the female Swifty-dominated work group chat,” another X user wrote alongside an illustration of Paul Revere’s midnight ride…

How it just felt bringing the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement news to the female Swifty dominated work group chat pic.twitter.com/4sAkLBsGXg — L (@CamachoMania) August 26, 2025

“My daughter called me and was hoping she’d get to be the person to tell me. Then I ran throughout my office yelling it to everyone else!” another X user gleefully replied.

No doubt her coworkers loved it!

The Internet Totally has Jokes About the Monumental Union of Swift and Kelce

And yes, a few folks had fun with the slightly overblown nature of the news…

HELP i was literally in a management meeting when my coworker leaned to me and said “taylor swift is engaged.” pic.twitter.com/tQCiqeJoFs — Matt 🧡❤️‍🔥🧡 (@mattmin29) August 26, 2025

“BREAKING: Taylor Swift gets engaged to her back-up dancer,” one x user wrote alongside a shot of the “So High School” singer and Happy Gilmore 2 actor onstage together.

BREAKING: Taylor Swift gets engaged to her back-up dancer pic.twitter.com/NTAGteyGJG — alexis ❤️‍🔥 (@lexs_version) August 26, 2025

“Taylor Swift really said: change a man’s entire personality and announce an engagement the week before an album drop. No one does calculated chaos like her,” one spot on X user wrote in response to the post.

President Trump Weighs in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement…

Meanwhile, royalty across the pond also felt the need to kiss the ring of Taylor Swift after she announced her engagement to Kelce. According to a Swiftie on X, Prince William and Kate Middleton liked Travis and Taylor’s engagement post. ROYAL OMG!

Prince William and Kate Middleton, The Prince and Princess of Wales, just liked Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement post on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/UUyih4SExP — Taylor Swift Charts+ (@chartstswift) August 26, 2025

Even noted Swift hater President Donald Trump couldn’t avoid weighing in on the star-crossed lovers finally getting engaged.

“I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person. I wish them a lot of luck,” Trump told reporters in perhaps the most diplomatic moment he’s had this year.

Meanwhile, others couldn’t believe the great heights that Travis Kelce and his big bro Jason have managed to climb since Swift entered their lives.

“Absolutely insane. One of these guys ended up being a finalist for the Sexist Man of the Year award, and the other is about to marry Taylor Swift,” NFL Memes wrote alongside a throwback pic of the bros looking… well, like regular bros.

Absolutely insane that one of these guys ended up being a finalist for the Sexist Man of the Year award and the other is about to marry Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/x7FDOiW8nM — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) August 26, 2025

At least one onlooker seemed to think the Kelce brothers’ good fortune is a testament to the American Dream.

“Can you imagine the Kelce parents? From both sons barely having a Division 1 offer, to both multi-year Pro Bowl selections and Super Bowl Champions. Then your young, crazy son marries Taylor Swift.”

“Anything is possible,” the X user added.

Dream it. Do it.