‘Sons of Anarchy’ Actor Undergoes Big Surgery After Suffering Injury

A familiar face to Sons of Anarchy fans is currently on the mend.

Videos by Suggest

Jacob Vargas, who played Allesandro “Domingo” Montez in SoA and Mayans M.C., recently underwent bicep surgery. He revealed the news via Instagram on April 30 alongside a shot of himself in bed with a heavily bandaged arm.

“Having surgery to reattach my distal bicep tendon was not on my bingo card!!” Vargas wrote. “Surgery was a success, now comes the pain management and recovery. Im pretty bummed but I know I will come back stronger!! Wish me luck. Has anyone had this done? Any advice?”

Actor Jacob Vargas (Credit: Instagram / jacobvargas)



Army Wives actor J.J. Soria chimed in to offer some advice to Vargas, who has also appeared on Luke Cage, Mr. Iglesias and National Treasure: Edge of History.

“First week is a bit rough but You gonna bounce back just fine brotha!” Soria commented. “I was back to work 2 or 3 weeks following the surgery. Gaining strength back in the arm takes time because you have to let the tendon heal completely. Just be patient. Speedy recovery!”

Chicago P.D. and La Brea star John Seda poked some fun at his friend in the comments, writing, “Bro, if you wanted a bigger bicep you could’ve just went to the gym! 🤣 Kidding my man, wish you the best in recovery, remember, slow and steady wins the race!”

Noel G., of The Fast and the Furious fame, added, “Awe man, that sucks G and sorry ya gotta go through something like that, hope you get better quickly and stay strong!! Prayers up my G for a speedy recovery in JESUS NAME.”

Vargas is already recovering, as he felt well enough to a recent show at The Comedy Store — though he wore an arm brace during the outing.