Touring Rock Act Plans Big Lineup Change Next Month

A longtime touring act is revamping its lineup in June.

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Zoso, the Led Zeppelin tribute act that’s played thousands of concerts over the years, is losing three of its four members. It’s quite a surprising update, being as the band has rode out a tough period over the past few months.

Vocalist Matt Jernigan suffered a brain bleed and collapsed during a Dec. 18 concert, leading to a hospitalization and lengthy recovery process. Bandmate Adam Sandling helped organize a GoFundMe for Jernigan that raised a total of $38,955 towards the singer.

Zoso continued to rock on during Jernigan’s recovery, with Jon Cover stepping in to perform the Led Zeppelin parts made famous by Robert Plant. Amidst all this, Zoso announced that three of the members — Sandling, Bevan Davies, and Holston Rainero — are exiting the group at the end of May.

“We wanted to share a quick update about Zoso and what’s coming next,” the statement read. “After many conversations and careful consideration, the current lineup of Zoso, including Adam Sandling, Bevan Davies, and Holston Rainero, will be wrapping up our time together on May 30th at the Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, OK. Jon Cover has graciously agreed to remain on vocals through this show; he has been invaluable during these past months, and we cannot thank him enough.

“This decision did not come lightly. After much thought, we decided to prioritize our health and time with our families. Adam, Bevan, and Holston are proud to have helped keep the band moving forward while Matt focused on his recovery.”

The group then explained that Jernigan is slated to return to Zoso in June with a refreshed lineup.

“The good news is that Zoso isn’t going anywhere,” the statement read. “Matt plans to continue the band from June forward and lead the next chapter. The rest of us are supportive and excited to see where he takes it next. Zoso means a lot to all of us, and we’re proud that the music will continue.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the time we’ve shared — the shows, the travel, the laughs — and especially for all of you who’ve supported us along the way. It’s truly been an amazing ride. Please keep coming out, supporting Matt, and being part of what’s ahead. From all of us, thank you for being part of this chapter with us. Thank you from the entire Zoso family.”

No further explaination for the switch-up was given. Zoso has dozens more dates lined up starting in June, with the first coming June 4 in Wakefield, Rhode Island.